Results Archive
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Loretta Lynn's Raw on Thursday

August 4, 2023 11:05am | by:

Featuring the first moto of the day, the 250 B Limited class, won by Jeremy Fappani (KTM, 75) over Leum Oehlhof (32, Yamaha). After a long rain delay, the 65cc (10-11) Limited class took off in the mud, won by Easton Graves (31, KTM). We also show the 250B class, with heartbreak for first moto winner Casey Cochran, who went out with a shoulder injury. Krystian Janik (27, Kawasaki) took the win over Drew Adams (30, Kawasaki) and Logan Best (26, Yamaha).

Film/edit: Tom Journet
Results: https://resultsmx.com/lorettas/results.aspx?e=2

Read Now
September 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now