The following press release is from MX Sports:

Racing at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, kicked off on Tuesday with an opening day that featured a full slate of 23 motos. The action at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch started bright and early, at 7:30 a.m. local time, and signified the first opportunity for title hopefuls to make their first statement for the tension-filled week that lies ahead for 36 different classes.

Moto 1: Open Pro Sport

Arguably the most high-profile class at the Ranch, a lot of attention centered on the first Open Pro Sport moto. A slew of contenders lined up on the gate, which saw Yamaha rider Mitchell Frantz emerge with the STACYC Holeshot, only to be overtaken by multiple riders. From there it was Bryce Shelley who took control of the lead aboard his Yamaha, followed by GASGAS rider Evan Ferry and Honda rider Noah Viney. The Yamahas of Keegan Rowley and Daxton Bennick slotted into fourth and fifth, respectively.

A couple laps into the moto Bennick went on the charge and began a march to the front. He moved into the top three by the completion of the second lap and didn’t relent, passing both Viney and Shelley on the same lap to seize control of the moto. He then dropped his fastest lap to establish a gap he would never relinquish.

As Bennick walked away with the moto, the action for a spot on the moto podium was compelling. The early frontrunners of Shelly, Viney, and Ferry soon came under pressure from a bevy of hard chargers. After starting ninth, Parker Ross piloted his Yamaha into the top five and continued a march into the top three halfway through the moto. Right behind him, Yamaha rider Avery Long was on a big move forward from 15th off the start. Shelly went from the early lead to dropping multiple positions in the second half of the moto, while Viney battled it out with Ross and Long.

Bennick took an assertive opening moto win by a double-digit margin, while Long closed out the moto strong with a late pass on Ross for the runner-up spot. Ross followed closely in third.

Open Pro Sport Moto 1 Results

Moto 1: 250 B

Fresh off a win at the first Scouting Moto Combine of the year early in July, Husqvarna rider Casey Cochran carried the momentum into the Ranch in the opening moto of 250 B. Out the gate it was Hayes Edward who led the field through the first turn aboard his Yamaha to grab the STACYC Holeshot. Yamaha rider Logan Best looked to challenge for the lead but crashed, which allowed Cochran to apply sole pressure on the top spot. He closed in and made the move before the completion of the opening lap to control the moto.

As Cochran looked to establish a lead Kawasaki rider Aden Keefer made his own push into second and dropped Edwards to third. Misfortune struck Edwards on the ensuing lap and caused him to lose multiple positions. The vacancy for third was filled by Kawasaki rider Drew Adams. A short time later a battle of Kawasaki’s unfolded as Adams was able to get the better of Keefer and take second. Adams proceeded to establish a firm grasp on the position.

While the lead duo asserted themselves out front, a multi-rider battle for third headlined the second half of the moto. Keefer fended off GASGAS rider Landin Pepperd and Kawasaki rider Enzo Temmerman for several laps, but eventually dropped from third to fifth as both his rivals were able to get by. As this unfolded Temmerman vaulted his way from fifth to third on a single lap and successfully established some breathing room over Pepperd in fourth.

Cochran built his lead to more than 20 seconds in the closing laps and cruised to a dominant opening moto win. Adams climbed from sixth off the start to an impressive runner-up effort, while Temmerman also impressed in a march from 13th to third.

250 B Moto 1 Results

Casey Cochran, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna Drew Adams, Chattanooga, Tenn., Kawasaki Enzo Temmerman, Visalia, Calif., Kawasaki Landin Pepperd, Wasilla, Alaska, GASGAS Aden Keefer, Hesperia, Calif., Kawasaki

