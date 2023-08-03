Last night, our Steve Matthes called up Eli Tomac for an episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast. The duo talked about what Tomac’s Achilles tendon injury at the Denver Supercross in May, how his recovery is going, what he has been up to at home, and whether or not he watched the broadcasts of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale.

Plus, on July 26 it was announced that Tomac would be returning to the factory Yamaha team for 2024. The Colorado native was at the 2024 Alpinestars gear intro at Washougal Motocross Park the day after the Washougal National in late July, but only mentioned to media his recovery is going well. Then just a few days later, the news dropped of his deal to return to racing for one final year in 2024.

So on the podcast, ET3 and Matthes talked about this decision to come back next year.

“We have a good thing going, so it was like, ‘Heck ya, let’s work together again,’” Tomac said on returning to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team for 2024. “So it was fairly easy to make the decision as a team to continue the relationship.”