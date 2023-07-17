Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

July 17, 2023 9:30am
by:

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 7 (of 11) — Spring National  — Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville, Minnesota

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250

July 15, 2023
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 2 Honda CRF250R
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 4 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 3 - 6 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 7 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
6 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 6 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
7 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 5 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 10 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F
9 Austin Forkner
Austin Forkner 		Richards, MO United States 11 - 9 Kawasaki KX250F
10 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 8 - 14 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 250 Class overall podium: Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Jo Shimoda.
The 250 Class overall podium: Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Jo Shimoda. Align Media
Motocross

Spring Creek - 450

July 15, 2023
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 5 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 7 - 5 Kawasaki KX450SR
6 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 8 - 6 Kawasaki KX450
7 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 6 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
8 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States 9 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
9 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 10 - 9 Suzuki RM-Z450
10 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 3 - DNF Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Dylan Ferrandis.
The 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Dylan Ferrandis. Align Media

Championship Standings 

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 260
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 247
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 240
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 240
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 239
6Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 214
7Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 210
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 190
9Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 137
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 130
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 350
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 269
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 246
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 206
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 174
6Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 162
7Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 147
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 147
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 146
10Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States 116
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Through Round 24 (of 31)

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 484 25
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 426 22
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 415 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 370 18
5Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 329 17
6Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 315 16
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 311 15
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 239 14
9Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 13
10Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 546 25
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 482 22
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 20
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 416 18
5Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 350 17
6Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 16
7Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 339 15
8Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 325 14
9Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 314 13
10Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States 267 12
Full Standings

FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)

Round 12 (of 19)

MXGP

MXGP of Czech Republic - MX2

July 16, 2023
Loket
Loket, Czechia Czechia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 1 - 3 Yamaha
2 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 4 - 2 GasGas
3 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands 3 - 4 Husqvarna
4 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 2 - 9 Kawasaki
5 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 13 - 1 KTM
6 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 6 - 5 Honda
7 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 5 - 7 KTM
8 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 8 - 8 Husqvarna
9 Marcel Stauffer Marcel Stauffer 11 - 10 KTM
10 Emil Weckman Emil Weckman Finland 7 - 15 Honda
Full Results
Jago Geerts (Yamaha)
Jago Geerts (Yamaha) MXGP
MXGP

MXGP of Czech Republic - MXGP

July 16, 2023
Loket
Loket, Czechia Czechia
Rider Motos Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 1 - 4 Kawasaki
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 3 - 2 GasGas
3 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 2 - 3 Yamaha
4 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 5 - 1 Yamaha
5 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 4 - 7 Yamaha
6 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 6 - 6 Honda
7 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 9 - 5 Honda
8 Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium 8 - 8 Honda
9 Mitchell Evans Mitchell Evans Australia 7 - 11 Kawasaki
10 Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany 16 - 9 KTM
Full Results
Romain Febvre (Kawasaki)
Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) MXGP

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Projected Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 531
2Kay De Wolf Netherlands 496
3Jago Geerts Belgium 491
4Thibault Benistant France 462
5Liam Everts Belgium 447
6Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 433
8Simon Laengenfelder Germany 390
7Lucas Coenen Belgium 372
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 328
10Jan Pancar Slovenia 253
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Projected Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 614
2Romain Febvre France 510
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 465
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 452
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 428
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 402
7Jeffrey Herlings
Netherlands 386
8Alberto Forato Italy 302
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 276
11Mattia Guadagnini Italy 203
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through round 9 (of 12)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 178
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 178
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 174
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 153
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 130
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 113
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 109
9Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 104
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 98
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 194
2Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 177
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 176
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 145
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 139
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 131
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 107
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 97
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 217
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 186
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 170
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 142
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 141
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 138
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 87
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 255
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 213
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 196
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 160
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 138
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 124
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 60
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
Full Standings

FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
