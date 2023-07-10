Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the sixth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Southwick National was also the 23rd round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Tom Vialle (1-3 on KTM) earned his maiden AMA Motocross moto and overall wins, over Justin Cooper (2-2 on Yamaha for second overall) and Jo Shimoda (6-1 on Kawasaki).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win as he continues his perfect moto win streak to start the season. Chase Sexton (2-2 on Honda for second overall) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-3 for third overall on Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium once again.

Check out the post-race videos for the Southwick National.

Southwick National

250 Class Highlights