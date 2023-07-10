Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Kawasaki: Jett Reynolds Did Not Race Southwick National Due to Food Poisoning

July 10, 2023 10:35am | by:
Kawasaki: Jett Reynolds Did Not Race Southwick National Due to Food Poisoning

Moments before the first moto of the day at the Southwick National over the weekend we learned Jett Reynolds was a late scratch for the day. In the two qualifying sessions, Reynolds finished 12th and 15th and 15th in combined qualifying, but he did not line up for the motos.

Although details were yet to be provided, Reynolds and crew pulled the #124 Kawasaki KX250 from the gate of the first moto, ending his day early as he was replaced on the starting gate. This morning, the Kawasaki post-race press release said the following:

“After turning laps in practice, Jett Reynolds made the tough choice to sit out with suspected food poisoning.”

Through six rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Reynolds sits 20th in the 250 Class standings. He had a first-turn crash in moto one of the Thunder Valley National that ended his day early and caused him to miss the High Point National. The rookie returned for the RedBud National, finishing with a moto-best finish of 11th in the first moto, then was collected in the turn one pileup with Hunter Lawrence, Derek Kelley, and Bryson Raymond.

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 218
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 213
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 205
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 198
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 196
6Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 182
7Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 179
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 165
9Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 122
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 110
11Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 92
12Caden Braswell Shalimar, FL United States 80
13Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 75
14Talon Hawkins Temecula, CA United States 70
15Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States 65
16Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 57
17Guillem Farres
Catalonia Spain 57
18Carson Mumford
Simi Valley, CA United States 41
19Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 36
20Jett Reynolds Bakersfield, CA United States 29
