Weege Show: Southwick Wrap With Jimmy D, Plus The Vialle Breakthrough.

Is Jett Lawrence even better than the lofty expectations already set for him? Jason Weigandt walks and talks around The Wick 338 after a wild day of racing on New England's famous sand track. Plus, a chat with local Jimmy Decotis, who came out of retirement and logged the faster lap in qualifying. That's Southwick for ya! It's presented by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims.