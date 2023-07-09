Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
WSX
British GP
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Southwick Wrap With Jimmy D, Plus The Vialle Breakthrough.

July 9, 2023 7:15am | by:

Is Jett Lawrence even better than the lofty expectations already set for him? Jason Weigandt walks and talks around The Wick 338 after a wild day of racing on New England's famous sand track. Plus, a chat with local Jimmy Decotis, who came out of retirement and logged the faster lap in qualifying. That's Southwick for ya! It's presented by DID Chains and DID Dirt Star Rims. What drives you? Well, you should select the same stuff that Lawrence kid uses to sweep the 450 class so far this summer.

Read Now
August 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now