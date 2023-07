Jason Weigandt walks and talks at The Wick 338, getting Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton updates from Honda HRC Manager Lars Lindstrom, checking in with Red Bull KTM's Tom Vialle (he's getting better, quickly) and Southwick legends turned track builders John Dowd and Keith Johnson. Dive in! Brought to you by Honda's CRF250R and CRF450R. Makes winning look easy! (Just look at Jett.)