Losi Introduces Remote Controlled Promoto-MX Motorcycle

The Losi Promoto-MX isn't the first scale RC motorcycle that's ever been sold, but it is the first one that accurately reproduces the full experience of riding a real motorcycle or dirt bike. From the realism of the handling and control to its agility and versatility while maintaining balance, the Losi Promoto-MX RC motorcycle was designed from the ground up to fulfill the long-awaited dreams of remote control hobbyists, motorcycle enthusiasts, and dirt bike fans alike. With the Promoto-MX, the realism runs deeper than its faithfully detailed looks — the narrow frame, the rider with authentic riding gear, and the officially licensed graphics. More important is the accurate performance, accomplished through a unique hybrid of mechanical and electronic technology that lets you drive like never before.

Technology

Losi product developers teamed up with the engineers at Spektrum RC, innovators of AS3X and SAFE, to reinvent those stabilization technologies not only for a surface vehicle, but one with only two wheels that requires balance to work. Patent-pending Spektrum MS6X continuously calculates bike's positioning relative to gravity, takes into account the inputs from the transmitter, and gives the proper outputs to throttle and steering to push the bike towards the correct desired positioning. The mechanical technology is just as impressive. For example, stopping distance was cut in half by joining the traditional rear-wheel brake with a cable-driven front braking system. The new technology all works behind the scenes to give the Promoto-MX performance superior to any previous RC motorcycle.