Then there’s Jett Lawrence. It’s worth noting that this 450 field has been depleted by injuries, so he hasn’t had to deal with Chase Sexton or Eli Tomac much if at all. After round two, it looked like 450 contenders like Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb or Aaron Plessinger might be stepping up. But it’s also worth noting, too, that Jett is a rookie to this class, so he is also going to be improving, and quickly. He spoke about that in the press conference.

Jett, tell us a little bit about your day. Could it have gone any better? It didn’t appear so. Two holeshots, qualified first, had comfortable leads immediately so you were just kind of able to manage your race from there. Tell us how it went from inside of your 100% goggles.

Jett Lawrence: It was a really good day. Another good day in the books. Now I’m just getting more and more confidence with my bike. My bike is getting better each week. During the week we keep making small touches to it just to try and get it better and better, so if I do need to go hard, it can handle it, but if I’m just trying to maintain my pace at a slower track kind of like this – this track is a little bit slower speed in a few sections, and it handles great. Another really great day. My first start was a little bit iffy. I just squeezed away with that. Then my second start was even better than that. So, I was pumped with that. I’m just glad I didn’t get roosted, man. That was my biggest motivation on that start. I didn’t want to get roosted. I was yelling at lappers. I was swerving left to right trying not to get roosted by lappers and that. The roost here hurts. I felt like I did not too bad dodging it. Good day.

Speaking of the dirt here, this place started out as a complete adobe track in the ‘80s. It was a total adobe. They’ve been mixing more woodchips in, and they’ve been mixing horse manure. Each year they keep adding a little bit more, a little bit more. Some of the riders said they could smell a little bit. Do you feel like it’s helping the track conditions, now that you’ve raced here three times?

Where they’ve added it, it actually makes it a lot more slippery, I would say. Then obviously when it gets a little bit of rain, like we got a little bit of a sprinkle in that second moto. It kind of made it even a little more slipperier. A little bit is not too bad. It still has that main clay dirt. I think more the top sections besides that very long straight, going up to the Thunder Valley sign. All the little S-bends there are really good because it’s still more mainly dirt, it feels like mostly. But then in spots it’s nice having the mulch. It just kind of changes it up a bit. Something different. Instead of just getting a single rut, it kind of changes the feel up a little bit.