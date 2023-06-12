MX2

In race 1, it was Liam Everts who took the FOX Holeshot just in front of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory’s Roan Van De Moosdijk but it was Lucas Coenen who took the lead off Everts right before the first lap ended.Nestaan Husqvarna Factory’s Lucas Coenen kept going and was the quickest as he managed to edge away and never looked back. The 16- year old kept the lead until the end to win his 2nd race win of the season.

The 2nd place however was hardly fought as Everts got passed by Van De Moosdijk on lap 2. Everts was then under threat from his teammate Adamo as a raging battle intensify. Both riders tried to second guessed each other until they caught up with Van De Moosdijk in 2nd. Then Everts managed to pass Van De Moosdijk on lap 11 of 18. Everts then broke away but made a mistake that put himself again under pressure but he kept riding strong to finish 2nd in the end.

Van De Moosdijk stayed strong and defended very well on an insistent Adamo but the Dutchman crashed in the last lap and saw all his hard work go to waste as he picked himself in 5th position and finish there. Adamo who pushed the whole race finished 3rd in the end while a quiet but consistently Thibault Benistant also benefited from Van De Moosdijk misfortune to secure a 4th place.

The great operation was for TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team’s Jan Pancar who showed why he is often riding within the top 10 as he went from the 12th position on lap 1 to finish 6th. Pancar also managed the best out of WZ Racing Team’s Oriol Oliver on lap 17 to get to 6th. Oliver continued on his good form recently to finish 7th. Another incredible performance was for his teammate WZ Racing Team’s Mikkel Haarup who crashed on the first turn to find himself 30th on lap 1. The Danish kept going methodically to overtake pretty much every rider in front of him to finish 8th in the end showing his speed and skills along the way.

Marcel Stauffer showed a lot of good ridings as he managed an encouraging 9th place while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Sacha Coenen rode consistently in the top 10 to finish 10th in the end.

The noticeable performances where those of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay De Wolf and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts. De Wolf fell in RAM Qualifying Race and looked to struggle with his foot during both races however he drew from deep within to get over his pain and heroically finished 11th getting precious points in the Championship. Geerts who is coming back only 2 weeks after breaking his arm in France rode for most of the race within the top 10 but slowly faded to finish 13th in the end scoring also vital points thanks to his massive effort.

In race 2, it was Everts who clinched his second FOX Holeshot of the day but L.Coenen took the lead directly after that. L.Coenen’s pace was blistering and the young Belgian was on course to win a perfect Grand Prix for the first time of his career. Unfortunately, L.Coenen’s bike let him down and stopped completely on lap 11 of 18. It was heart breaking for L.Coenen who could be seen completely down next to his bike on the side of the track to then walk off and be denied his first GP win.

L.Coenen’s misfortune meant that Everts was the one to go for his GP race win synonymous of of his first GP win. Everts rode confidently and kept his cool until the end to write history as he passed the checkered flag. Everts became the third generation of Everts to win a Grand Prix and it was fully deserved given his top performances recently.

His teammate Adamo managed again a strong performance as he passed a surprisingly fast Geerts for 3rd on lap 3. Adamo kept on pushing as he’s used to and finished at a great 2nd position to 3-2 and get another podium on the second step. As a model of consistency, Adamo got vital points and took back the Red Plate before the double header in Indonesia.

Benistant also showed a great performance and showed that he is a threat for the Championship as he managed to get from 6th on lap 1 to 3rd in the end as he passed Van De Moosdijk and Geerts along the way. Going 4-3 and 3rd overall, Benistant moves up in the Championship to go 2nd which places him in ideal position to fight for the title.

Performing very well this weekend Haarup displayed determination and speed as the Danish was moving up through the ranks to go from 7th on lap 1 to 4th in the end. With an excellent 8-4 and 5th overall, Haarup showed that he likes this track after getting the podium last year in Teutschenthal. Van De Moosdijk managed to ride very well although he didn’t managed to really battle for the podium as he went 5-5 for a good 4th overall. Following his RAM Qualifying Race win, the Dutch rider comes out with a solid weekend.

Pancar is continuing his solid season as he got his best overall finish of the season with a strong 6-6 for 6th overall. In race 2 he even managed to pass Geerts on lap 15 for 6th to seal his strong weekend.