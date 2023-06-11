Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Koch
  3. Tim Koch
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Thunder Valley

June 11, 2023 8:10am | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2023 Thunder Valley National. It was another Jett Lawrence 1-1 at Thunder Valley but there were plenty of other storylines throughout with Ty Masterpool having a very strong day, lots of come from behind rides, and more. Weigandt and Brauer dissect the day along with interviews with Matt Burkeen, Fredrik Noren, Ty Masterpool, Lorenzo Locurcio, Marshal Weltin, Jo Shimoda, Max Vohland, Chance Hymas, and Caden Braswell.

Film by Tom Journet.

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is Real brewed Tea with a Kick! If you want to hang at the Twisted Tea factory Suzuki hauler like I do, visit TwistedTeaMX.com and enter to win a VIP experience this summer at the Pro Outdoor series from our friends at Twisted Tea. Keep it Twisted!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now