Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2023 Thunder Valley National. It was another Jett Lawrence 1-1 at Thunder Valley but there were plenty of other storylines throughout with Ty Masterpool having a very strong day, lots of come from behind rides, and more. Weigandt and Brauer dissect the day along with interviews with Matt Burkeen, Fredrik Noren, Ty Masterpool, Lorenzo Locurcio, Marshal Weltin, Jo Shimoda, Max Vohland, Chance Hymas, and Caden Braswell.

Film by Tom Journet.

