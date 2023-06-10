Through two rounds of AMA Pro Motocross in 2023, Jett Lawrence on a 450 has been everything people expected it to be and more. Not only did he go 1-1 in his debut, he backed it up at Hangtown last weekend with another 1-1 performance. Coming into Thunder Valley, he had led every single lap and been fastest in every qualifying session as well. But there were still at least a few questions marks as maybe the California rounds were weird enough that other riders weren’t in their groove yet, or there was also the lingering question of if Thunder Valley would bite again. In recent years when riders started out their season’s dominating early, Thunder Valley is where it came unglued. James Stewart in 2012 famously crashed out of the lead at Thunder Valley after going 4-0 to start the year and essentially ended his season on the spot. Eli Tomac crashed while leading at Thunder Valley after starting the year 5-0 and did quite a bit of damage to both of his shoulders that left him sidelined until 2016. So, would Thunder Valley also be weird for Jett?

Well right from the start of the day, things got a little weird when Jett clipped a flashing light display on the side of the track when he scrubbed the small uphill double. He smashed his right hand on it pretty good and needed to pull off the track to feel things out. He would eventually keep going and ended up topping the first qualifying session. He would then keep it rolling to earn his third straight pole position rolling into the motos.

As it turns out, that little moment in the morning would be the only blemish all day as Jett rocketed out to the holeshot in both motos and was able to establish early leads that proved insurmountable. The first moto was particularly strong as Jett pulled out to his biggest lead all season thus far, winning by over 30 seconds ahead of Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb. Moto 2 was the same story as he holeshot and pulled away to an 11 second victory over Webb’s teammate Aaron Plessinger. Out of California and at the potentially weird Thunder Valley, Jett Lawrence was every bit as good as he now moves to 6-0 on the season. He has led every single lap still and somehow, he seems like he just keeps getting better.

“It was an awesome day here,” said Lawrence. “I got an even better start that second moto. The track, I couldn’t quite push as much or go as fast as I went in the first moto. The track was a little greasy, especially when the rain started to come. So, I went back to maintaining again, but it was a fun day. I’m pumped. Lawrence boys 1-1 again, and just an awesome day.”