The 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic saw a lot of high speed action and unfortunately some big crashes. Today we check out Jett Lawrence's technique in stealing the early lead, why he may have been managing the race the whole time, what exactly happened in that huge pileup off the start of the second 450 moto, and how Aaron Plessinger was able to utilize a line variation to make a nice pass on his teammate.

We also break down Haiden Deegan's epic holeshot to scrub, Hunter Lawrence using a roller as a hip jump, how Michael Mosiman ended up down 30 feet past the big pileup in 250 moto two, and more.

Film: Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

