The third round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship goes down this weekend just outside of Denver. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Neck | Out

Currently there is no ETA on Anderson’s return to racing, although he is expected back this summer at some point after sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Nashville.

Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia is out for the immediate future after breaking his collarbone, two ribs, and right shoulder in Nashville.

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig hopes to be back around the midpoint of the season after sustaining a dislocated hip and broken elbow in Glendale.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft will not race in 2023 after sustaining a long list of severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, before the start of supercross.

Kris Keefer – Ribs, Kidney | TBD

Keefer, who is clearly a masochist, has been riding regularly after bruising his kidney and cracking three ribs at Fox Raceway. His original plan of manifesting self-hatred included racing at Thunder Valley, but he has yet to make a final decision on whether or not he’ll line up in Colorado.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Rodbell is out with an Achilles injury. He might be back for one or two races at the end of the season.

Chase Sexton — Concussion, Illness | Out

Sexton is out for Thunder Valley after crashing hard before Hangtown and sustaining a concussion. Upon further testing it was also discovered he’s been dealing with mono.