Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Thunder Valley

Injury Report Thunder Valley

June 8, 2023 11:00am
by:

The third round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship goes down this weekend just outside of Denver. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Neck | Out

Currently there is no ETA on Anderson’s return to racing, although he is expected back this summer at some point after sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Nashville.

Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia is out for the immediate future after breaking his collarbone, two ribs, and right shoulder in Nashville.

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig hopes to be back around the midpoint of the season after sustaining a dislocated hip and broken elbow in Glendale.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft will not race in 2023 after sustaining a long list of severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, before the start of supercross.

Kris Keefer – Ribs, Kidney | TBD

Keefer, who is clearly a masochist, has been riding regularly after bruising his kidney and cracking three ribs at Fox Raceway. His original plan of manifesting self-hatred included racing at Thunder Valley, but he has yet to make a final decision on whether or not he’ll line up in Colorado.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Rodbell is out with an Achilles injury. He might be back for one or two races at the end of the season.

Chase Sexton — Concussion, Illness | Out

Sexton is out for Thunder Valley after crashing hard before Hangtown and sustaining a concussion. Upon further testing it was also discovered he’s been dealing with mono.

Recommended Reading

John Short — Wrist | Out

Short will miss the action this summer after having surgery on an injured wrist after Denver.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Currently there is no timetable on the return of Stewart, who underwent surgery to repair a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Eli Tomac – Achilles Tendon | Out

We won’t see Tomac this summer, due to an Achilles injury sustained in Denver.

Robbie Wageman — Shoulder | Out

Wageman is out due to a separated shoulder.

250 Class

Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out

Brown is out for the time being with a broken hand, although he is expected back at some point this season.

Austin Forkner – Knee | Out

Forkner is out due to a knee injury sustained in the supercross opener at Anaheim.

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out

Hammaker broke his arm before supercross, and it ended up being a pretty serious injury. He might be back for RedBud.

Jeremy Martin – Wrist | Out

The two-time 250 National Champion went down in the wrong place at the wrong time at Hangtown and sustained a badly broken and dislocated right wrist. He’s had surgery and is out for the summer.

Jeremy Martin before his crash off the start of the second moto.
Jeremy Martin before his crash off the start of the second moto. Align Media

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

McAdoo is out for the time being due to a dislocated shoulder, sustained while practicing for supercross.

Michael Mosiman – Shoulder | TBD

Mosiman went down hard and DNF’d the second moto at Hangtown. He’s got a banged up shoulder, and although we didn’t have confirmation on his status at time of posting, it’s unlikely he’ll line up in Thunder Valley.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out

Nicoletti dislocated his wrist in Oakland and hasn’t raced since. He’s expected to be back somewhere around the halfway point of the season.

Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out

Robertson broke his leg in Glendale, but there’s a chance he might be back for a few races toward the end of the season.

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Romano missed supercross with a torn ACL. It’s highly unlikely he’ll race this summer.

Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher is out for the year due to a dislocated hip and broken collarbone suffered in Atlanta.

Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now