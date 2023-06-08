The third round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship goes down this weekend just outside of Denver. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out.
450 Class
Jason Anderson – Neck | Out
Currently there is no ETA on Anderson’s return to racing, although he is expected back this summer at some point after sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Nashville.
Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out
Barcia is out for the immediate future after breaking his collarbone, two ribs, and right shoulder in Nashville.
Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig hopes to be back around the midpoint of the season after sustaining a dislocated hip and broken elbow in Glendale.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Hartranft will not race in 2023 after sustaining a long list of severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, before the start of supercross.
Kris Keefer – Ribs, Kidney | TBD
Keefer, who is clearly a masochist, has been riding regularly after bruising his kidney and cracking three ribs at Fox Raceway. His original plan of manifesting self-hatred included racing at Thunder Valley, but he has yet to make a final decision on whether or not he’ll line up in Colorado.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Rodbell is out with an Achilles injury. He might be back for one or two races at the end of the season.
Chase Sexton — Concussion, Illness | Out
Sexton is out for Thunder Valley after crashing hard before Hangtown and sustaining a concussion. Upon further testing it was also discovered he’s been dealing with mono.
John Short — Wrist | Out
Short will miss the action this summer after having surgery on an injured wrist after Denver.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Currently there is no timetable on the return of Stewart, who underwent surgery to repair a knee injury sustained during supercross.
Eli Tomac – Achilles Tendon | Out
We won’t see Tomac this summer, due to an Achilles injury sustained in Denver.
Robbie Wageman — Shoulder | Out
Wageman is out due to a separated shoulder.
250 Class
Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out
Brown is out for the time being with a broken hand, although he is expected back at some point this season.
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
Forkner is out due to a knee injury sustained in the supercross opener at Anaheim.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Hammaker broke his arm before supercross, and it ended up being a pretty serious injury. He might be back for RedBud.
Jeremy Martin – Wrist | Out
The two-time 250 National Champion went down in the wrong place at the wrong time at Hangtown and sustained a badly broken and dislocated right wrist. He’s had surgery and is out for the summer.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo is out for the time being due to a dislocated shoulder, sustained while practicing for supercross.
Michael Mosiman – Shoulder | TBD
Mosiman went down hard and DNF’d the second moto at Hangtown. He’s got a banged up shoulder, and although we didn’t have confirmation on his status at time of posting, it’s unlikely he’ll line up in Thunder Valley.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out
Nicoletti dislocated his wrist in Oakland and hasn’t raced since. He’s expected to be back somewhere around the halfway point of the season.
Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out
Robertson broke his leg in Glendale, but there’s a chance he might be back for a few races toward the end of the season.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Romano missed supercross with a torn ACL. It’s highly unlikely he’ll race this summer.
Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher is out for the year due to a dislocated hip and broken collarbone suffered in Atlanta.