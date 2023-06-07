Round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship took place at Hangtown, the fabled circuit in Northern California. I’ve said this before, but there’s no track that’s come as far since I’ve been doing the circuit as Hangtown. It didn’t used to be anyone’s favorite place but the Dirt Diggers have done serious work there to now make it a very good race track.

Well, maybe not this year. A few years ago, the motocross promoters discovered that not ripping the dirt up as deep and watering the crap out of it produced some pretty good racing. Over the years the desire to have chocolate cake tracks with no dust gave us, the fans, a version of a “rut-cross,” where there were 15 ruts coming into a turn. Just pick one to go in. The riders all used the exact same tire, we had the same conditions week to week, and yeah, Bob’s your uncle. Well, due to some weather stuff, Lakewood years ago didn’t get the usual ripping and the usual ruts, and we had some great racing. The riders told me the joys of being able to criss-cross the track, move around in the turns and all in all, “we” started seeing some new prep being done.

Me? I like it. I think motocross should be all different surfaces. You should need different tires throughout a season, you should have the hard pack, the loam, the sand, the mud, etc. It’s what makes motocross great, ruts behind the gate also errr, I guess just a grate. Whatever. The thing is, this past weekend at Hangtown, well, the mark was missed a bit.

The track was left alone more than in past years, there were no rice hulls brought in, and it was left au natural, which brought out the Hangtown of yesteryear. Well, maybe not that bad, but it was hard packed, a bit dusty choppy, and everyone I spoke to said it turned out very one lined. Because there’s tons of off-cambers and hills, there became a main groove where the riders swept in and out of the turns and wanted to keep momentum up. So, it was a bit like a road racing course out there. You didn’t want to get out of the main line because there was nothing out there to bounce off or get traction from. It was a bit of a follow the leader track. Outside of Grant Harlan on Twitter, no one I saw was super pumped.

But again, I like the general idea of leaving the tracks alone a bit. Rut-Cross isn’t great either, it didn’t work in Hangtown because of the nature of the track, but let’s not lose focus here! Let the riders move around out there and sweep in and out of turns! Lots of rain in Thunder Valley this week so we’ll get a soft Lakewood facility methinks, but let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater here.

Okay, here are some general up and down thoughts on stuff…

450's

Well, he did it again. Won both motos, led every lap and is two-for-two to start his 450MX career. Yes, it’s too early to talk perfect season, but it won’t be for much longer. The Jett’s win margin wasn’t as great this weekend but I’m sure he was just taking what the track was giving him. When Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb got close to him in moto two, he immediately set his best lap and opened up the lead again.

The Jett ties Jeff Ward to the best start in a 250/450 career winning his first four motos and best as I can tell, Wardy led every lap at the first round like Jett did while Wardy led every lap but about seven at the second round so technically Jett’s ahead of him at this point. Jeff Ward went 3-2 at his third ever 450MX national, while I’m thinking Jett will set another record when he wins Lakewood this weekend.