Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Redux: News and Notes From Hangtown

June 7, 2023 3:30pm
by:

Deegan’s Maiden Moto Win

At the Hangtown Motocross Classic, round two of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) earned his maiden Pro Motocross moto win. The #238 earned his maiden moto win in just his seventh start. His 1-4 finishes gave him third overall on the day for his second overall podium to start the season.

Hunter Repeats 3-1

But for the second straight round, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence finished 3-1 for first overall. Hunter earned his 15th career Pro Motocross overall podium finish (in his 43rd start)—and the third overall win of his career.

J-Coop’s 32nd OA podium

Justin Cooper finished 2-2 to earn his first overall podium of the season—and the 32nd overall podium of his career, matching his career number. This weekend was Cooper’s 62 start in the 250 Class, meaning he has over a 50 percent podium finish to date.

  • Justin Cooper Align Media
Aussie Bros Repeat History

Just one week after Hunter and Jett Lawrence made history to become the first brothers to ever win their respective overall class on the same day in the same AMA Motocross event, the brothers repeated the same feat!

4-for-4

Lucas Mirtl must have called up Wendy’s on Saturday because we have a four-for-four! Jett Lawrence claimed two moto wins at the second round, taking his season start to four moto wins in four moto starts and two overall wins in two event starts. If this is not impressive enough, the #18 has led all 62 of the 450 Class laps completed so far! He was also the fastest overall qualifier—and by over two seconds—for the second straight week.

Jett starting four-for-four is the first rider in the premier class to do so since Eli Tomac started four-for-four in the 2018 Pro Motocross season.

And Jettson is the first rider to go four-for-four AND lead all laps completed to start the season since James Stewart did so in 2008—the year Stew was a perfect 24-0 on his Kawasaki KX450F.

  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
Jett also becomes the first rider to earn their first two premier class AMA Motocross overall wins in back-to-back rounds since Adam Cianciarulo did so in 2020 with the RedBud 2 National and the following round Spring Creek National. The #18 becomes only the 13th rider in AMA Motocross history to do that feat.

Jett’s 2:09.371 in the first moto was the fastest lap of the race, and his 2:10.799 in moto two was also the fastest lap of the race. Quite an impressive start for the Austrailian!

Our buddy Brett Smith over at We Went Fast posted some cool stats and info in regard to a perfect start to the season (leading all laps, winning all motos, and overalls). Check it out below.

Ferrandis’ 13th OA podium

In his 16th career start in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross, Dylan Ferrandis earned his 13th overall podium. Ferrandis has finished on the podium in 26 out of the 32 450 Class motos he has started to date, and he only has three finishes outside the top five. Three! A tenth, a sixth, and a 36th are his only non-top five finishes in his first 32 motos.

Ferrandis also has:

-Overall Podiums in 14 of 16 events
-Top Ten Overall Finishes in 15 of 16 events
-Top Ten Moto Finishes in 31 of 32 motos

The season is far from over, but Jett Lawrence has an 18-point lead over Ferrandis in the standings.

Webb’s 5th OA Podium

Cooper Webb (4-2 on the day for third overall) earned his fifth career 450 Class overall podium, which came in his 43rd start in the premier class of AMA Motocross. The #2 has one overall win to date—the 2019 Spring Creek National—and his other three overall podiums before this weekend all came on a KTM 450 SX-F, which he started riding for the 2019 season.

Cooper Webb
SMX Standings Update

Speaking of standings, through 19 rounds (of 31) of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), here are some things to note.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States416
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States378
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States305
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany304
6Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States273
7Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
8Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States242
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States212
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom200
SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia314
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States253
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States248
4Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia223
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States206
6Tom Vialle Avignon, France France187
7Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States187
8Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom181
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States174
10Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Brazil149
Awards

Privateer Power Award

Ty Masterpool | 7-7 for 6th overall in his 450 Class debut

RC Hard Charger Award

Marshal Weltin | from 39th to 15th in first 450 Class moto

Injury Updates

Jeremy Martin

J-Mart underwent surgery on Sunday morning to repair a broken and dislocated right wrist. There is no timetable for an expected return.

Bryton Carroll

Carroll was one of the handful of riders that went down hard in the start of the second 450 Class moto. He posted on Instagram he has entered concussion protocol.

“Overall I am okay but got put on concussion protocol and we’ll need to take the necessary steps to get back to racing. If all goes to plan I will be lining up next weekend in Colorado.”

Corey Carsten

Carsten was also involved in the 450 Class moto two crash. He posted on Instagram:

“Was lucky to walk away with some bruised ribs and possibly a broken thumb (maybe just jammed) I was 2 laps down and hoped back on the bike and rode around to finish the moto. Hopefully I am all healed up and good for Colorado this weekend”

Cris Prebula

Preubla, also down in the first turn of 450 moto two, posted to Instagram:

“Second moto was not in my favor…. Unfortunately went down. The worst crash I have had in a long timer. Shit happens but you have to get up and push even harder.”

Grant Harlan

Harlan, who suffered a shoulder injury late in the supercross season, was also involved in the moto two 450 Class crash. He tweeted:

“Two of the gnarliest crashes I’ve had this year both landing on my shoulder and somehow thats the only thing that doesnt hurt 😂”

Vlogs/Videos

Haiden Deegan

ClubLife - The Endless Summer RND 2: A Hangtown you'll never forget

James Stewart’s Rewind

2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic | Best Post-Race Show Ever

Infield Access - 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic Trackside RAW | Racer X Films

