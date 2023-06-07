After the first two rounds of Pro Motocross Adam Cianciarulo has found himself in an interesting situation. He started the series as the sixth best guy, and with Chase Sexton sitting out with an injury he is now the fifth best guy. Lightyears ahead of the guys in sixth but not quite able to hang with the guys out front. Our Kellen Brauer caught up with a frustrated Adam after Hangtown to hear about his plans going forward and how to get closer to the lead pack.

Racer X: Alright Adam, 5-4 scores on the day so not too shabby, but just take me through it?

Adam Cianciarulo: Yeah, I have been doing a lot of riding by myself. Kind of better than the other guys but not as good as the guys in front of me. So, it's a bit of a frustrating situation because I think typically, I am a guy who has the speed to battle for podiums and wins so it's mentally pretty challenging for me. Not exactly where I want to be, but like I talked about last week it's all about me sticking with it and finding ways to get better instead of focusing on stuff I can’t control. So, I’m pretty pissed off about it. I can’t say, even this has kind of been a trend this year dealing with this stuff, I am not like a good loser. I don’t sit there on the gate thinking, “Oh yeah, we are just going to roll around and get fifth this time.” Even though it may not look like it I am having to put in a lot of effort. And I think I made steps today. I was a little bit closer to the front pack for a little bit longer both motos and didn’t get beat by two minutes so that’s something. But at the end of the day, all I can do is what I can do. We are making good steps with the bike and with myself. I think we can get closer I just have to learn how to do it again and learn how to do it a different way.