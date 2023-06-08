Main image is from the 2022 Thunder Valley National, by Align Media
And now, for some good news. One of the best races of the year is up next, Lakewood, Colorado’s Thunder Valley National. This venue is located just west of Denver and could be the most convenient stop on the calendar. Right off main freeways, close to hotels and restaurants, and great viewing, this race seems to have it all. The placement on the calendar is also ideal as early June is prime time in the Rocky Mountains. There’s simply not much to complain about when it comes to this race.
The track itself undergoes a huge transformation for the national weekend. A normally hard base is softened by a copious sand infusion, adding traction and pliability. When ripped and watered, the dirt turns into a nice mix of harder sections on the higher portions of the track (where it’s difficult to add sand) and softer bottom sections. This dynamic can remain all day as long as track crews stay vigilant.
The elevation weighs heavily on engine performance and is arguably the most important variable for teams. ECU technicians will be hard at work in an attempt to offset the lack of oxygen. Some teams will bump up the compression inside their engines to help carry the burden but that comes with risk of engine failure, too. Increasing the number of teeth on the rear sprocket is another band-aid some will employ. The engine is so compromised that most in both classes will start in first gear. For those of you living at sea level, try doing a start in first gear and you will immediately realize how drastic the engine drag must be for that to be a solution.
The weather will also be a factor this weekend. With 50 percent chance of rain forecasted, teams will need to have every scenario mapped out. Storms can form quickly in this area of the world and heavy rains would wreak havoc on the hillside placed racetrack. We haven’t had a real mud race for a long while in this series but here’s to hoping for that streak to continue.
Will we see a sea of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing bikes out front in the first turn again this weekend?
Who’s Hot
This guy Jett Lawrence seems to be pretty decent. He is undefeated in his short 450 career. Whatever accolade you may have to throw at this guy, don’t hold back. He deserves all of them.
Dylan Ferrandis has gone a sneaky 3-2 so far and is working hard behind the scenes to close the gap to #18.
Cooper Webb was the happiest I have seen him in a long time after his second moto podium. Arguably the most opportunistic racer in the field, I picture him like a coiled rattlesnake waiting for his moment.
Hunter Lawrence, affectionately known as “HJ” by his inner circle, has won both rounds of a series that he was considered the favorite going in. He’s been patient when needed but also flexed his muscle when appropriate, too.
Justin Cooper bounced back from a subpar opener to throw a 2-2 on the board at Hangtown.
Haiden Deegan continues to impress, winning the first moto at only 17 years old. He’s second in points, too!
Tom Vialle is learning quickly in a series with a never-ending barrage of new-to-him tracks.
Who’s Not
Jeremy Martin suffered a big arm injury after a second turn crash. Tough break for the two-time champ.
Michael Mosiman was caught up in the same crash that took J-Mart down and may miss some time.
Max Vohland came into his home race ready to follow his great opening round. I’m not sure if it was lack of pace or poor starts but that same magic didn’t show up in the results column.
Justin Barcia was a hopeful return to the series, but rumor has it a setback will push that timeline back a bit.
- Motocross
Thunder ValleySaturday, June 10
- QualifyingLiveJune 10 - 12:00 PM
- QualifyingLiveJune 10 - 12:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 10 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 10 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 10 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 10 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 10 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 10 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 10 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 10 - 6:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirJune 12 - 2:00 AM
Bold Predictions
Alex Ray retains my gate prep services for the remainder of 2023.
In an effort to quell the social media outcry, rules are changed to limit motorcycles to 75cc, starting grates are replaced by oil slicks, and all starts must be done in fourth gear.
Aaron Plessinger joins the track crew to prep the Thunder Valley course on Friday evening.
My Picks
250
Hunter
J-Coop
Kitchen
450
Jett
Dylan
AP7