AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 2 (of 11) — Hangtown Motocross Classic — Rancho Cordova, California.
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|3 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA United States
|1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon France
|7 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|5 - 5
|HQV FC250 RE
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|4 - 10
|Kawasaki KX250F
|7
|Guillem Farres
|Catalonia Spain
|6 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|10 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL United States
|9 - 11
|HQV FC250 RE
|10
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|8 - 13
|Kawasaki KX250F
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|4 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|3 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL United States
|5 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX United States
|7 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250F
|7
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA United States
|8 - 8
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN United States
|10 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|9 - 11
|GasGas MC 450F
|10
|Jose Butron
|Spain
|16 - 5
|GasGas MC 450F
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|90
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|80
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|78
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon
|68
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|62
|7
|Guillem Farres
|Catalonia
|57
|8
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|53
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|50
|10
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|41
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|100
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|82
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|69
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|63
|6
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|46
|7
|Jose Butron
|45
|8
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|44
|9
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|43
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping
|41
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings
Through Round 19 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|314
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|253
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|248
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|223
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|206
|6
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon
|187
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|187
|8
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|181
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|174
|10
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|149
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|416
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|378
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|305
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|304
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|273
|7
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|8
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|242
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|212
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|200
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Round 8 (of 12) — Mason-Dixon GNCC — Mathews Farm — Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - Overall RaceJune 3, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Craig Delong
|03:01:38.961
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Layne Michael
|03:01:54.839
|Fairmont, WV
|GasGas
|3
|Ricky Russell
|03:02:25.700
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:02:58.479
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Grant Baylor
|03:03:02.179
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|6
|Ben Kelley
|03:04:56.216
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|7
|Liam Draper
|03:05:06.311
|Auckland
|Yamaha
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:05:10.059
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|9
|Steward Baylor
|03:05:29.687
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|10
|Angus Riordan
|03:05:41.618
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro RaceJune 3, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Liam Draper
|03:05:06.311
|Auckland
|Yamaha
|2
|Angus Riordan
|03:05:41.618
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:06:24.078
|Honda
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:06:39.690
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Mason Semmens
|03:09:08.219
|KTM
|6
|Evan Smith
|03:09:16.650
|Jefferson, GA
|Beta
|7
|Cody J Barnes
|03:09:37.559
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|8
|Grant Davis
|03:11:10.896
|KTM
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|03:12:11.720
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:12:15.118
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|03:17:11.498
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|2
|Jhak Walker
|03:17:28.239
|Morrisonville, IL
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:19:40.291
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|4
|Zack Hayes
|03:21:46.435
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|5
|Van Gosselin
|03:37:43.097
|Pownal, VT
|KTM
|6
|Sawyer Carratura
|02:51:36.594
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|7
|Joe Schriver
|03:12:53.379
|Turentum, PA
|Yamaha
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|02:14:43.999
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|9
|Jayce A Knopp
|00:38:15.079
|Mineral Wells, WV
|KTM
GNCC
Mason-Dixon - WXC RaceJune 3, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:56:42.299
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|2
|Rachael Archer
|01:56:47.455
|Yamaha
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|02:02:22.259
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|4
|Prestin Raines
|02:08:57.590
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|02:08:58.732
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|6
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|02:14:40.091
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Husqvarna
|7
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:16:09.250
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|01:57:24.899
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|168
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|160
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|144
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|128
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|114
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|113
|7
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|104
|8
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|103
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|90
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|85
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|166
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|164
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|160
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|156
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|145
|6
|Mason Semmens
|124
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|124
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|110
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|96
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|83
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|206
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|174
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|168
|4
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|152
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|126
|6
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|126
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|113
|8
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|66
|9
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|58
|10
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|50
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|225
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|195
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|171
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|139
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|123
|6
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|110
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|95
|8
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|60
|10
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|36
FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)
Round 8 (of 19) — MXGP of Latvia — Kegums, Latvia
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - MX2June 4, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|Husqvarna
|2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|3 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|2 - 6
|Yamaha
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|5 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki
|6
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|4 - 8
|KTM
|7
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|8 - 7
|KTM
|8
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|7 - 10
|GasGas
|9
|Oriol Oliver
|Spain
|9 - 9
|KTM
|10
|Lucas Coenen
|Belgium
|23 - 2
|Husqvarna
MXGP
MXGP of Latvia - MXGPJune 4, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|2 - 3
|GasGas
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|6 - 2
|Kawasaki
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|7 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|5 - 7
|Yamaha
|7
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|8 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|10 - 9
|Beta
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|3 - 18
|Honda
|10
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|15 - 8
|Honda
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay De Wolf
|367
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|355
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|348
|4
|Jago Geerts
|319
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|303
|6
|Liam Everts
|273
|7
|Simon Laengenfelder
|259
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|232
|9
|Lucas Coenen
|223
|10
|Jan Pancar
|160
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|393
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|378
|3
|Romain Febvre
|306
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|294
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|273
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|260
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|260
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|203
|9
|Maxime Renaux
|202
|10
|Alberto Forato
|191
Other Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 7 (of 8)
Pro 1 (122cc – Open) Standings
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 4
Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Chase Sexton (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins