450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Live Now
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Weege Show: Press Day Preview from Salt Lake City

May 13, 2023 9:55am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah, for the final of Monster Energy Supercross. Weege hosted a press conference featuring Lars Lindstrom, Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton, and lets you know how the Honda crew is handling its big season (hint: they won't even celebrate the 450 title yet, out of respect for Eli Tomac). Plus Alex Ray talks about his last supercross race, and much more. All brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. The bikes that are winning all these titles! 

