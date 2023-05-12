Phoenix Racing Honda to Sit Out Pro Motocross

The team also states that Cullin Park, Jace Owen, and Kyle Peters will all race the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) season, which begins July 1 in Great Britain. The teams the trio will ride for has yet to be announced, but we do expect more WSX announcements to start being public starting next week.

Remember, the Phoenix Racing team also competes in the AMA Arenacross Championship (which Kyle Peters claimed the #1 plate in a few months ago), plus the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series, as well as the US Sprint Enduro, as well as the 2023 AMA ATV MX PRO National Championship in quad racing.

We will provide more details on the riders’ plans when information becomes available. Below is the post from the team.