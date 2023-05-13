Results Archive
James Marshall (1985-2023)

May 13, 2023 3:15pm | by:
James Marshall (1985-2023)

We are sad to report the passing of James Marshall, the former professional racer from Pearland, Texas. Nicknamed “the Marshal,” James was a promising prospect who came up through the ranks doing all of the major youth and amateur events. He turned professional in 2003 and qualified for several AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross events. His best finish was a 14th place at the 2005 Indianapolis 125 SX race. It was in early 2006 at the San Diego SX that Marshall suffered a career-ending crash that left him paralyzed. Even while struggling with his health over the years to come James did his best to contribute to the sport, holding riding schools and clinics. Recent issues with his health let to long-term hospitalization. James Marshall passed away last night. He was 38 years old.

“What a lightning bolt of a racer, such talent and speed,” wrote longtime Texas motocross enthusiast, reporter, and announcer Shand Garcia. “Even after his career-ending injury he continued to impact local racers with his schools, his positive outlook on life, his grit and never-ending determination. His James Marshall Project was launched to help people facing spinal cord and brain injuries. I always enjoyed his phone calls and his never-ending ideas. His mind was solid and always spinning like a wheel with no bearing friction.”

Remembered fellow Texas racer and friend Blake Wharton, “I first met James practicing out at Oakhill when I was like 8 or 9. He asked if he could borrow some electrical tape to keep his nipples from chafing—true story! I know most of us motocrossers can relate. He was one of the young up and comers in Texas at the time, I remember watching him do battle with guys like Justin Smith at the local races and then at the big show in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross with some of the best in the business. James was funny, Iron willed and more positive than most. It goes without saying that the guy had absolutely zero quit in him—I know this served him well in his time during racing and afterwards as well. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten in Texas motocross.”

