Racerhead #19

Title Time Tomorrow (Jason Weigandt)

We just wrapped up today’s press conference here in Salt Lake City. The top ten riders in each class got to ride some laps on the track, but also the 250SX East and West Champs (Hunter and Jett Lawrence) got to come to the stage and answer questions from the media. As did the 450SX Champion….er, make that points leader, Chase Sexton.

We talked a bit last week about the classy decision of Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom to not celebrate taking the points lead last weekend in Denver. That would not have been respectful to Eli Tomac. Lars continued that theme this afternoon, even refusing to let the 450SX Championship Trophy appear on stage. Lars talked about what a gnarly competitor Eli is, and how it wouldn’t be right to celebrate while he is still the defending champion of the series. After the race, when the checkered flag falls tomorrow, if Sexton is still the points leader, then Honda can celebrate. Lars even joked about how tough Tomac is, with Eli riding off the track as if he wasn’t even in pain, despite having a ruptured Achilles.

“With how gnarly Eli is, I don’t know if he’s gonna strap on a bionic leg and come back out and race tomorrow and try to get those points back!” said Lindstrom.

Sexton echoed that today. He is not talking title yet. I did ask him about his humble roots in the Midwest, where he didn’t even get to ride 12 months a year. Sexton said he wouldn’t change it now, looking back, even though when he was a kid he was getting beaten by a lot of others, especially Austin Forkner, who Sexton admits beat him all the time. Sexton also said it has taken awhile to get past the intimidation factor of riders like Eli and Ken Roczen, who he had looked up to. He says battling Tomac all summer toe-to-toe in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship really helped him with that last step of belief. Also, Chase credited Christian Craig. Chase was a Yamaha rider coming up and had a chance to join Star Racing at one point. Then one day, randomly, he met Craig for the first time at a local track in Minnesota. Craig liked him, and called his father-in-law Jeff, who was co-owner of the old GEICO Honda team. He told Jeff that Chase was a good kid, and they should sign him. Chase credits that, meeting Craig, with taking his career to the next level. Finally, Chase said when he graduated off of a 250 here in Utah in 2020, he told Honda Racing’s Brandon Wilson that he was going to get it done for the team—he was going to win them a 450 title. He says, if it all works out tomorrow, it will be cool to have made good on that promise.

One other interesting thing. Jett Lawrence said that if Tomac were racing and the points were close, he and Hunter planned on racing the 450 class on their 250s! Maybe Tomac would get a bad start and they could put their bikes between Chase and Eli and steal some points. Wow. That would have been crazy. Leave it to Jett to give you some unfiltered talk.

That’s it. Great, wise, words from the Honda camp, which will be packing all the titles by tomorrow night.

New Deal For Mookie (Mitch Kendra)

Although he is still sidelined as he continues to recover from season-ending knee surgery, Malcolm Stewart has signed an extension with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. The Florida native, currently in his second year of his initial two-year deal with the team, signed a two-year deal to remain on the factory Husqvarna team through the 2024 and 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) seasons. Coming off his career-best third in 450SX standings in 2022, Stewart had crashes in the first two main events of the 2023 season hindered his results. Christian Craig, who is currently sidelined with an injury as well, is in the first of his two-year deal with the team as both riders are now locked in to return to the squad in 2024. This is the first multiple rider team to publicly set their lineup for next season as we expect to see some changes during the off-season. Justin Barcia (31 years old) has announced a two-year deal with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team, and despite a season-ending injury for 30-year-old Eli Tomac, we might not have seen the last of the Colorado native.