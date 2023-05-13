Denver was an emotional night for Cianciarulo, and understandably so. After battling injury and hardships since the very first year he turned pro, Cianciarulo had something to be happy about again in Denver when he got back on the box for the first time this season. He looked sporty in Denver too, easily as good, or better, than he’s looked all season. We’ll see if the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider can get it done again at the finale. -Hansel

The Brothers Hill

Hey, remember earlier in the season when everyone was making a big deal about two brothers (Justin and Josh Hill) both getting top ten finishes in the premier class? It was a big deal at the time, and it still is because that kind of thing just doesn’t happen at this level. Well, since then they’ve done it two more times! If they can do it again in Salt Lake City, which they almost certainly will, it’ll be a remarkable four times in a single season! That in itself is a huge achievement, but if they really want to make history, is it possible they might both make the top five? -Hansel

We mentioned Nichols here last week, pointing out that his contract with Honda HRC doesn’t extend into the summer, and that the last two races were important to get some good results to speak for his future potential. Unfortunately, he crashed out in Denver, and while he was originally slated to be back for Salt Lake City, he will not be on track this weekend. An unfortunate end to his season. -Hansel