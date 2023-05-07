Round 15 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship saw three riders inside the top six in the 450SX standings go down with crashes and injuries that would sideline them for the final two rounds. Cooper Webb (concussion), Justin Barcia (broken collarbone, shoulder, and two ribs), and Jason Anderson (non-displaced fracture at C5-C6 in neck) are all out. Without taking anything away from the latter two seasons, the big injury news was Webb, whose crash ended his 450SX championship hopes as Eli Tomac entered the day with a 21-point lead over Chase Sexton with only 78 points available. Sexton would take the Nashville SX race win, with Tomac taking second, cutting ET3’s lead to 18 points with just two rounds (and 52 points) remaining.

Last weekend the 450SX championship landscape changed. But this weekend, it got completely flipped upside down.

At the 16th round—again with an 18-point lead in the standings—Eli Tomac had the race lead in the 450SX main event in front of his home crowd. It appeared Tomac wanted to win the race and put one hand on the 450SX #1 trophy, before going to Utah next weekend and grabbing the trophy with his other hand and hoisting it up. But, in front of his home crowd, things took a turn for the worst for the Colorado native.

The crowd erupted and when cameras found the #1, we quickly found out why. Tomac was quickly going backward as rider after rider passed him as he rolled the jumps. Then, Tomac was sitting on the inside of the track, holding his left leg up and away from his bike as he shook his head.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider cut across the track and went straight for the tunnel where riders exit the track. An AMA official stopped him briefly—more than likely to warm him if he left the track, he could not reenter the race—but the veteran knew something was wrong. He went straight for the Alpinestars medical truck that sat just inside the stadium walls. Tomac got off of his bike but needed assistance getting into the medical truck. His name dropped to the bottom of live timing.