Changes Made to MXGP Qualifying Races; Points Now Awarded

We heard this one was coming, now the word is official. This year's Saturday qualifying races for MXGP will add points to the season total. The info is below.

Press release via Infront Moto Racing

Infront Moto Racing together with the FIM are pleased to share the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship Regulations which were approved by Infront Moto Racing, the MXGP Manufacturers and the FIM.

The regulations are defined by the Motocross Commission, composed of Messrs. Antonio Alia, Chairman (FIM Motocross Commission Director), David Luongo (Infront Moto Racing CEO), Biense Bierma (MSMA Secretary General) and the Permanent Bureau composed of Messrs. Jorge Viegas (FIM President) and Giuseppe Luongo (Infront Moto Racing President) who unanimously approved the 2023 FIM MXGP / MX2 / Women’s / Junior World Championships and MXoN Regulations on January 26, 2023.

Being a pioneer back in 2010 when we launched the Qualifying Races as part of the weekend format of the FIM Motocross World Championship, MXGP is excited to present a significant update to the Saturday’s qualifying heats which will feature a brand-new scoring points system from now on.

First of all, the top ten qualifying riders from both classes MXGP and MX2 will score points as follows: the rider who wins the Qualifying Race will receive 10 points, the 2nd will receive 9 points and so on, in a sliding scale down to 1 point for the 10th position.

Points gained during the Qualifying Race will count for the MXGP and MX2 Championships standings, as well as Manufacturers’, but they’ll not be considered for the GP overall results. The Grand Prix overall results will still only count the points coming from the combination of the two main races.

After the Qualifying Race on Saturday, the Championship points leader will display the front red number plate on the bike with white numbers during both races on Sunday.

Another important update is about the number of MXGP riders admitted to an event as we’ll open the opportunity to participate to more than 40 riders to the MXGP category. The wildcard riders will compete in an additional qualification time practice where the fastest will be able to join the OAT riders in the main MXGP Qualifying Race. Two additional riders will remain as reserve riders and can step in, whenever one of the qualified riders cannot participate.

Additionally, MXGP will officially present its brand-new Paddock Show, where fans will be able to meet stars of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship series closer than ever. The paddock show will feature interviews, giveaway, music and much more, and will give fans the possibility to have an exclusive paddock experience the whole weekend. In order to celebrate the Winners of the Qualifying Races, top qualifying riders as well as the red plate holders will be part of the Paddock Show held on Saturday after the races.

Moreover, in order to support the participation of riders in these challenging times, the entry fees foreseen for wildcard riders participating in the MXGP and MX2 classes have been significantly reduced while the freight allowance for the non-factory teams attending the overseas rounds will increase to cover all their transportations’ needs.

All of these novelties are made with the aim to always develop the MXGP series. Allowing more riders to participate and travel overseas the MXGP World Championship will get more and more global while the new format featuring riders who earn points in Qualifying Races will offer heightened competition for the greater enjoyment of every motocross fans who will witness even more motocross action during the race weekend.

All Qualifying Races on Saturdays will be also broadcasted exclusively on MXGP-TV throughout the season.

Please find the complete 2023 FIM MXGP / MX2 / Women’s / Junior World Championship and MXoN Rules HERE.