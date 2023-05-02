Enter to Win the SMX Sweepstakes: Trip for Four to a SMX Round of Your Choice

Enter to win the SuperMotocross Championship Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the SuperMotocross Final Event of your choice in either Los Angeles, CA (9/23/23), Concord, NC (9/9/23) or Joliet, IL (9/16/23). One (1) lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a trip for four (4) that includes: premium lower-level tickets to the SuperMotocross Final Event of your choice, roundtrip coach class airfare transportation, two (2) night hotel accommodations, and a VIP Experience.

Enter now through July 31, 2023. See OFFICIAL RULES for details.

Enter the SMX Sweepstakes