Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Jason Anderson Injured in Nashville Practice Crash

May 3, 2023 4:15pm | by:
Jason Anderson Injured in Nashville Practice Crash

After a wild night of racing in Nashville which saw many riders hit the dirt, we are now learning that the 15th round has claimed another victim. Jason Anderson took to Instagram to say that he crashed in practice, and since he did not think he was too badly injured, he ended up racing the entire day with a broken neck! He still finished sixth in the 450SX main event, proving supercross riders are a different breed of athlete. According to the Kawasaki Racing Instagram page, the #21 "will sit out the remaining rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship and will take it week by week to determine his return to racing." Here is hoping for a speedy recovery for Jason.

Here is what Jason had to say on Instagram:

So last weekend I had a crash in practice that I didn’t think it was too bad… After racing then practicing this week I felt like something was wrong. So after a ct scan it showed I have a non displaced fracture at c5-c6 in my neck. Obviously that’s one of the things we fear the most as racers is a injury in that area,, but luckily where the fracture is my season is not over and I can come back to the races relatively soon! #spinal


Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now