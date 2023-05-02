Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
MX Sports Pro Racing Releases 2023 Pro Motocross Rules & Changes

May 2, 2023 4:35pm | by:
TO: AMA Pro Motocross Licensed Riders and Crew Members
FROM: MX Sports Pro Racing 
DATE: May 2, 2023

Competition Bulletin 2023-1: 2023 Pro Motocross Rules Finalized

The 2023 Rules for Professional Motocross Competition have been posted and are available for viewing. Changes include the incorporation of metal grids for the Start Line, replacement of the WOG flag with the Red Cross flag, and removal of series-provided secondary medical insurance coverage. All riders are required to carry primary medical insurance covering all event-related activity.

Changes are highlighted in red for convenience.

View the updated 2023 Rules HERE.

Please direct all questions to Roy Janson, Commissioner of Motocross for MX Sports Pro Racing, at rjanson@mxsports.com

