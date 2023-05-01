Sexton is now the one who races like there’s nothing to lose.

“I would actually say it’s the opposite,” said Sexton of backing it down, since the title is nearly out of reach for him. “I don’t want to ride over my head by any means, but if I have an opportunity in front of me to win, that’s what I’m going to do. With Eli, with the way this track was, with how sketchy it was, I knew he wasn’t going to push, to where if I pushed him he wasn’t going to fight back. I started just clicking off my laps and I had a good flow. I didn’t feel sketchy at all. I’m offensive on the mentality side right now. That’s the position I am in, where he has 18 points to play with.”

Tomac now knows exactly how he wants the next two weekends to play out.

“Well, like a repeat of this weekend would be just fine, but I know anything can happen,” said the defending champion. “You need to just take it weekend by weekend and not think of the last round yet. I don’t want to take any unnecessary risks. I guess at this point my goal would be podiums.

“I just say that’s the condition that we had today, it started with the rain and then it dried out,” Tomac said of managing the day at Nashville. “So you get those soft pockets with dry dirt. It just becomes an unpredictable surface. After the 250 main I was like I hope they groom that dragon back, because it looked like staring at a curb. They did groom it, but it was still tough and it bit two or three guys. That’s just what you get when the track goes from soft to dry so quickly.”