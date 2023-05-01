Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 15 (of 17) — Nashville Supercross — Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
Supercross
Nashville - 250SX East Main EventApril 29, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|16:09.855
|17 Laps
|54.264
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|16:13.712
|+3.857
|54.003
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jordon Smith
|16:15.160
|+5.305
|54.016
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|16:16.764
|+6.909
|54.230
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Max Anstie
|16:34.666
|+24.811
|54.682
|Newbury, England
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
|16:43.988
|+34.133
|54.824
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Tom Vialle
|16:51.530
|+41.675
|55.809
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|Chris Blose
|16:57.199
|+47.344
|55.913
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Henry Miller
|16:11.464
|16 Laps
|56.770
|Rochester, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Cullin Park
|16:16.050
|+4.586
|56.905
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
Nashville - 450SX Main EventApril 29, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:43.692
|23 Laps
|53.679
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|21:58.205
|+14.513
|53.325
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|22:13.448
|+29.756
|54.330
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Colt Nichols
|22:18.066
|+34.374
|54.805
|Muskogee, OK
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Justin Hill
|22:23.587
|+39.895
|54.222
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Jason Anderson
|22:33.115
|+49.423
|55.632
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Dean Wilson
|22:43.773
|+1:00.081
|55.803
|Scotland
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|22:00.883
|22 Laps
|55.432
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|22:08.971
|+8.088
|56.081
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|10
|Josh Hill
|22:16.353
|+15.470
|57.163
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
Hunter Lawrence has clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early.
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|224
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|168
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|166
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|141
|5
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|132
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|128
|7
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|120
|8
|Tom Vialle
|111
|9
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|109
|10
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|89
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|338
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|320
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|280
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|242
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|213
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|172
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|170
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|165
FIM Motocross world Championshio (mxgp)
Round 5 (of 19) — MXGP of Portugal — Agueda
MXGP
MXGP of Portugal - MX2April 30, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|3 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|4 - 3
|Husqvarna
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|2 - 5
|KTM
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|5 - 4
|GasGas
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|Belgium
|9 - 7
|Husqvarna
|7
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|7 - 9
|Yamaha
|8
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|6 - 10
|KTM
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|12 - 6
|Kawasaki
|10
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|13 - 8
|Yamaha
MXGP
MXGP of Portugal - MXGPApril 30, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|3 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Romain Febvre
|France
|2 - 3
|Kawasaki
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 6
|GasGas
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|7 - 2
|Honda
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 4
|Yamaha
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|4 - 7
|Yamaha
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|8 - 5
|Yamaha
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|6 - 8
|GasGas
|9
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|10 - 9
|Honda
|10
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|13 - 11
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|265
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|229
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|220
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|206
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|201
|6
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|191
|7
|Liam Everts
|157
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|143
|9
|Lucas Coenen
|130
|10
|Jan Pancar
|115
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|246
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|229
|3
|Romain Febvre
|214
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|202
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|182
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|162
|7
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|152
|8
|Jeremy Seewer
|148
|9
|Mattia Guadagnini
|139
|10
|Alberto Forato
|116
US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 6 (of 8)
Overall Results
1. Ruy Barbosa (Hon)
2. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
3. Angus Riordon (KTM)
4. Cody Barnes (Hon)
5. Gavin Simon (Hsq)
6. Jason Tino (Hsq)
7. Dominik Morse (Hsq)
8. Cole Forbes (KTM)
9. Tyler Braniff (Yam)
10. Sam Forrester (Hsq)
Pro 1 (122cc – Open) Standings
Other Championship Standings
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 3
Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Through Round 5 (of 12)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|113
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|110
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|85
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|80
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|78
|7
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|68
|8
|Ruy Barbosa
|58
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|54
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|50
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ruy Barbosa
|111
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|99
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|96
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|95
|5
|Mason Semmens
|84
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|84
|7
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|83
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|69
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|61
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|56
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|134
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|112
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|101
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|97
|5
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|79
|6
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|77
|7
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|77
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|9
|Landon Lynn
|28
|10
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|26
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|140
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|117
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|115
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|84
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|6
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|72
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|66
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|66
|9
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|36
|10
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|28
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins