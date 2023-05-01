Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

May 1, 2023 9:30am
Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 15 (of 17) — Nashville Supercross — Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Main Event

April 29, 2023
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 16:09.85517 Laps54.264 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jo Shimoda 16:13.712+3.85754.003 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
3Jordon Smith 16:15.160+5.30554.016 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Haiden Deegan 16:16.764+6.90954.230 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Max Anstie 16:34.666+24.81154.682 Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
6Jeremy Martin
16:43.988+34.13354.824 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
7Tom Vialle 16:51.530+41.67555.809 France KTM 250 SX-F
8Chris Blose 16:57.199+47.34455.913 Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
9Henry Miller 16:11.46416 Laps56.770 Rochester, MN United States Honda CRF250R
10Cullin Park 16:16.050+4.58656.905 Clermont, FL United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) claimed his seventh 250SX main event win of the 2023 season.
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) claimed his seventh 250SX main event win of the 2023 season. Mitch Kendra
Hunter Lawrence clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early.
Hunter Lawrence clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early. Align Media
The 2023 Nashville Supercross 250SX main event podium: Hunter Lawrence (center, first), Jo Shimoda (right, second), and Jordon Smith (left, third).
The 2023 Nashville Supercross 250SX main event podium: Hunter Lawrence (center, first), Jo Shimoda (right, second), and Jordon Smith (left, third). Align Media
Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Main Event

April 29, 2023
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 21:43.69223 Laps53.679 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac 21:58.205+14.51353.325 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Ken Roczen 22:13.448+29.75654.330 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4Colt Nichols 22:18.066+34.37454.805 Muskogee, OK United States Honda CRF450R
5Justin Hill 22:23.587+39.89554.222 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
6Jason Anderson 22:33.115+49.42355.632 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7Dean Wilson 22:43.773+1:00.08155.803 Scotland United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
8Adam Cianciarulo 22:00.88322 Laps55.432 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
9Kyle Chisholm 22:08.971+8.08856.081 Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
10Josh Hill 22:16.353+15.47057.163 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Chase Sexton (Honda) claimed his fourth career 450SX main event win of the 2023 season.
Chase Sexton (Honda) claimed his fourth career 450SX main event win of the 2023 season. Align Media
The 2023 Nashville Supercross 250SX main event podium: Chase Sexton (center, first), Eli Tomac (left, second), and Ken Roczen (right, third).
The 2023 Nashville Supercross 250SX main event podium: Chase Sexton (center, first), Eli Tomac (left, second), and Ken Roczen (right, third). Align Media

Championship Standings

Hunter Lawrence has clinched the 2023 250SX East Region title one round early.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia224
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States168
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom166
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States141
5Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States132
6Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States128
7Nate Thrasher
Livingston, TN United States120
8Tom Vialle France111
9Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States109
10Coty Schock Dover, DE United States89
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States338
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States320
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States304
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany280
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States267
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States242
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States213
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States172
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States170
10Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom165
Full Standings

FIM Motocross world Championshio (mxgp)

Round 5 (of 19) — MXGP of Portugal Agueda

MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - MX2

April 30, 2023
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 1 Yamaha
2Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands3 - 2 Husqvarna
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands4 - 3 Husqvarna
4Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy2 - 5 KTM
5Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany5 - 4 GasGas
6Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium Belgium9 - 7 Husqvarna
7Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands7 - 9 Yamaha
8Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia6 - 10 KTM
9Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway12 - 6 Kawasaki
10Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France13 - 8 Yamaha
Full Results
Jago Geerts (Yamaha)
Jago Geerts (Yamaha) MXGP
MXGP

MXGP of Portugal - MXGP

April 30, 2023
Agueda
Agueda Portugal
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands3 - 1 KTM
2Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France2 - 3 Kawasaki
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain1 - 6 GasGas
4Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain7 - 2 Honda
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 4 Yamaha
6Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands4 - 7 Yamaha
7Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa8 - 5 Yamaha
8Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy6 - 8 GasGas
9Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland10 - 9 Honda
10Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France13 - 11 Yamaha
Full Results
Jeffrey Herlings (KTM)
Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) MXGP

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium265
2Andrea Adamo Italy229
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands220
4Thibault Benistant France206
5Simon Laengenfelder Germany201
6Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands191
7Liam Everts Belgium157
8Kevin Horgmo Norway143
9Lucas Coenen Belgium130
10Jan Pancar Slovenia115
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain246
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands229
3Romain Febvre France214
4Maxime Renaux France202
5Ruben Fernandez Spain182
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa162
7Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands152
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland148
9Mattia Guadagnini Italy139
10Alberto Forato Italy116
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Round 6 (of 8)

Overall Results

1. Ruy Barbosa (Hon)
2. Johnny Girroir (KTM)
3. Angus Riordon (KTM)
4. Cody Barnes (Hon)
5. Gavin Simon (Hsq)
6. Jason Tino (Hsq)
7. Dominik Morse (Hsq)
8. Cole Forbes (KTM)
9. Tyler Braniff (Yam)
10. Sam Forrester (Hsq)

Ruy Barbosa (Honda) 
Ruy Barbosa (Honda)  Shan Moore
Johnny Girroir (KTM) claimed the 2023 US Sprint Enduro Series title.
Johnny Girroir (KTM) claimed the 2023 US Sprint Enduro Series title. Shan Moore

Pro 1 (122cc – Open) Standings

Other Championship Standings

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 3

Championship Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through Round 5 (of 12) 

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States113
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States110
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States98
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States85
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States80
6Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States78
7Josh Strang Inverell Australia68
8Ruy Barbosa Chile58
9Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States54
10Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States50
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ruy Barbosa Chile111
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States99
3Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States96
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States95
5Mason Semmens Australia84
6Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand84
7Lyndon Snodgrass Australia83
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States69
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States61
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States56
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States134
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States112
3Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States101
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States97
5Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States79
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States77
7Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States77
8Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States46
9Landon Lynn 28
10Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States26
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand140
2Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States117
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States115
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States84
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada75
6Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States72
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States66
8Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States66
9Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States36
10Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States28
Full Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
