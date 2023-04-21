Racing and Education: On Track School's Winning Combination

What’s the old joke? You never ask a homeschooled moto-kid a geography question? Whether or not we got that joke right, it doesn’t apply to racers educated by On Track School, the moto community’s accredited top-shelf private school option for homeschooling.

Everyone knows homeschooling hasn’t always had the best reputation for those deeply involved in motocross, and for aspiring young racers, focus has traditionally been devoted to honing their two-wheeled craft, with very little weight given to the importance of Magellan, the Pythagorean Theorem, or what the heck a covalent bond is. Parents aren’t always available to make sure schooling is sufficient either, but thankfully there’s On Track School, which, unlike many forms of out-of-classroom instruction, boasts undeniable efficacy. In fact, the graduation rate is 99.8 percent!

Maybe that’s because there’s individualized support, live and recorded instruction, highly qualified teachers, and the availability of one-on-one tutoring. Or maybe it’s the national and international accreditation the school has earned due in part to learning varying methods of how students learn best. In any case, On Track School is responsible for all kinds of alumni success, including Jeff Emig and Ricky Carmichael, who both went on to very successful post-race careers following legendary careers in racing, thanks in part to the vital education they received as developing racers. More current names include Haiden Deegan, Enzo Temmerman, Brighton Richards, Dax Bennick, and Casey Cochran, who’s been enrolled in On Track School since third grade!

It's not just an education that On Track School provides, either. Racers who don’t regularly attend traditional school miss out on all kinds of things, but with On Track School, they’re able to experience social staples like a cap-and-gown graduation ceremony, held at Loretta Lynn’s (how cool is that!?), a homecoming dance at Mini O’s, a prom at Loretta Lynn’s mansion, virtual field trips, and so much more.