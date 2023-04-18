Check out rider post-race quotes from the Atlanta Supercross. The Atlanta Supercross was the 13th round (of 17) for the 450SX Class, and the seventh round (of ten) for the 250SX East Region round. Here is what riders had to say about their respective days.

Note: Some quotes are from team press releases, some are from rider social media posts, and some are from the post-race media scrum/post-race interviews. We compiled as many quotes as we could find.

450SX

Chase Sexton | 1st

“It felt like an outdoor race when I woke up this morning. I felt really tired today and kept waking up a little bit more for every session. I only did long motos this week, so I really feel like that work paid off. Around the 10-minute mark, I’m sure the TV broadcasters were waiting for something to happen. [laughs] I got through a huge mental barrier to get through that whole race on two wheels and ride solid. It was much needed.”

Ken Roczen | 2nd

"Today in Atlanta we had a really good day. I had fun on the track all day. We were solid. We had a strong heat race and great starts today. It was hot so we had to put out a big effort, and I got another podium for the team, which is awesome. We have four races to go; we're going to carry that momentum into those races and get a couple more podiums."

Justin Barcia | 3rd

"Atlanta was a really good day. I'm stoked on the team and myself and my riding. I had the family here and it was awesome. I qualified P5 and had a good heat race. I was riding really well, battling with Jason, and he went off the track. So, I took the heat race win by I believe you say, default. In the main event, I got off to a pretty good start, charged hard, and made some passes, Chase and Kenny were riding really well. I was able to get around Kenny. He pushed me hard the whole race. It was great. I wasn't able to catch Chase, but I had a really good ride for second. I'm really looking forward to New York next week. It's my hometown race.”

Cooper Webb | 4th

“Atlanta Motor Speedway was an up-and-down day. Qualifying went really well for me, which was fourth, and then I won my heat race with a good start – I felt great! In the Main Event, I just didn't get a start, had to make some passes, and was a bit far from the lead group, so I didn't ride my best. I was a bit disappointed with that performance. At the of the day, we'll go back this week, get better, aim to get back on the podium, and try to win in these coming races."

Eli Tomac | 5th

“We had a tough battle from behind this weekend and struggled on the starts. Overall, it was decent, and we salvaged some points. I'm looking forward to a better ride in New Jersey.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:

“Today started off very well. Eli was fastest in the first two practices, but the track developed differently for the final qualifying practice than we thought it would, and that caught us a bit off guard. We made adjustments for the heat race, and we were much better. The track did not race well, so it was very important to get a start. Unfortunately, we did not have the best start in the main, but Eli did what he needed to do and kept Cooper (Webb) in his sights to only lose one point. We will rebound next week and try and get back on the top step.”