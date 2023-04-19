Who would’ve thought that the Atlanta SX, where it was going to be hot, where the laps were going to be long, where the strong were gonna survive, would see neither Eli Tomac nor Cooper Webb on the podium? That’s weird right?

Let’s check in with Eli Tomac from his press release quote: “We had a tough battle from behind this weekend and struggled on the starts. Overall, it was decent, and we salvaged some points. I'm looking forward to a better ride in New Jersey.”

Okay, moving on!

We had Cooper Webb on the PulpMX Show and he admitted that after re-watching the race his, “I rode like shit,” comment on the podium afterward was maybe a little harsh. He said it was more like that he felt going in that it was a race he could win or at least podium, but he didn't execute and he got a fourth, so he wasn’t stoked. He’s made some big changes to the fork size on his bike and seemed happy with that switch. It’s something he’s been asking for at KTM for a while. Smaller fork diameter with more flex, although Coop admitted that at this particular track, he didn’t see all the benefit he thought he would. Still, he will stick with this setup for now and see if it changes things for him.

We had Colt Nichols on the PulpMX Show Monday, and he was telling us how he didn’t sleep well at all before the race and had some sort of stomach bug. He didn’t feel great but still brought it home for a top ten. He’s raced nine 450SX races this year and has had a duel to the death with Dean Wilson in, I think, eight of them.

Nichols talked about the adjustment to the 450SX class after missing a year due to injury and said that the testing is what’s wild to him—team Honda making the smallest adjustment to his bike and it making a big difference out on the track. He and Kris Keefer talked about the Honda feeling of lacking traction in the rear and having the bike be so dependent on front end steering. It was a pretty interesting conversation for sure, with Nichols breaking down what he’s feeling on the bike and trying to get it to work better for him.

Pulpmxshow.com for the latest on that, Colt comes on at three hours in.