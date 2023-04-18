Coming into the seventh round of the 250SX East Championship at Atlanta Motor Speedway, many felt Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher would finally land himself back on the top step of the podium in his fight against championship leader Hunter Lawrence. Thrasher won the third race of the championship back at Arlington, but he did so by not winning any of the Triple Crown races as he put up consistent 2-2-3 scores to claim the victory. But Atlanta Motor Speedway is not only the home of Thrasher’s maiden triumph back in 2021, but he doubled down and won at the Speedway again seven days later. Two of his four career victories then came at Atlanta and there was reason to believe number five was on the cards.

Things were going according to plan as Thrasher qualified fastest on the day and then rolled on to take the victory in his heat race as well. The main event saw his teammate Haiden Deegan grab the holeshot with Hunter Lawrence in second and Jordon Smith in third before Thrasher pulled up to caboose a front four group that ran away from the rest of the pack. Lawrence slipped quickly by Deegan for the lead and then Smith followed suit a few laps later. Thrasher was riding well in fourth but not quite moving forward quick enough. He ran his best lap of the race on lap five as he inched up on Deegan, but everything came crashing down just moments later.