The following interview is courtesy of MXLarge.com.

Red Bull KTM factory rider Jeffrey Herlings made a bit of a statement on the weekend in Italy, finding his old speed and showing the world that he hasn’t lost anything since his return from 12 months out of the championship picture.

MXLarge: Firstly, welcome back, because that second moto win was the old Jeffrey Herlings before your 12 months off. Because you crashed on that first corner in the opening moto, and having to be a bit desperate and charge through the field, did that bring back your speed?

Jeffrey Herlings: Well, I kind of had to. I’m already like 17 points down on [Jorge] Prado. When I looked up and I was on the ground with [Romain] Febvre and [Jeremy] Seewer and I saw Prado jumping the big triple and I thought, “Okay Jeffrey, we gotta go now.” On that first lap somebody ran into me and pushed me off the track and I was like dead last or something like that. I worked my way back to ninth and I was with that group from fifth to ninth and I was ninth. I showed I had one of the fastest lap times throughout the whole moto. Going into the second moto I had a good start, but my front wheel washed away in the first corner, and I lost a few spots, so I was between fifth and 10th on the first lap. I got my way from 10th to first and I knew I had to go for it, because the points gap was getting bigger and bigger. I knew I had to start winning at least a moto. I felt really good all Sunday, just some bad luck with the start crash. Obviously, Romain went down, and I had nowhere to go. At least my speed was there, so that is good.

Like I said, that is the first time we really saw that speed. You have been playing it a bit carefully, obviously, because you have been out so long. Prado has been on fire, better than ever probably. Have you doubted yourself at all leading into Trentino, or did you ever think, shit, do I still have it?

No, not really. Prado, where it comes from is that he holeshots and once he starts leading, he has nobody in front of him, he has a clean racing track, and he can basically do his thing. You could see on Saturday, when he was not at the front, not taking a holeshot and he was around fifth, then he had trouble making it to the front. Of course, that is his strong point, to take the holeshot and do his thing and win the moto. That is definitely something I need to work on and that is the starts. I have been working on that the last two or three weeks and Sunday it was there, but then we had the crash with Febvre, nothing I could do about that and second moto I was fifth and I messed up myself. Of course, Prado is dominant in the start, and he is also riding really well, you can’t deny that. I need to start winning some motos to close up the points. I am already one moto down in the points, but there is so much racing still to come, like 45 motos.