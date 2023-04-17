Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Articles
Full Schedule
Open Mic: Shimoda Returns

Open Mic Shimoda Returns

April 17, 2023 3:35pm
by:

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda returned to racing this weekend after breaking his collarbone at the end of January earlier this year just before 250SX East Region was about to start. Shimoda expected to factor in the championship fight alongside Hunter Lawrence this season, but he instead spent two months on the sidelines recovering. Even with no championship to fight for, he still returned to supercross to give it a go for the final four rounds and get some much-needed gate drops.

He would end up fourth on the day at Atlanta after going fastest in free practice and crashing on the first lap of his heat race. His focus is on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but he has not raced since the 2022 Pro Motocross finale. Starting at a huge speedway and then rolling right into a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown next weekend isn’t ideal for Shimoda, but these gate drops were too important to miss. We spoke with him afterwards about it.

Racer X: It was your 2023 season debut, talk us through everything this weekend.
Jo Shimoda: I was high on the nerves today. I haven’t raced for half a year, so it was a little bit stressful in the beginning but I’m just happy with not making super dumb decisions and get through this day. I just have to build this confidence, you know? It doesn’t come in one second, so you have to go race by race. My main goal is for outdoors. My goal is to have a stronger mindset for outdoors and hopefully do that.

Like you mentioned with outdoors, you’ve probably been riding a lot of outdoors, just kind of getting ready for that championship. Not that you were going to skip supercross but that probably helped you with the lap times being so long today and more of a brutal track versus a tight supercross track. What was that like?
Honestly, people say it’s a half and half track, but riding with supercross suspension… I don’t go ride supercross suspension on an outdoor track, so I was more prepared for a normal type of supercross. It’s just so much different. It’s hard to ride your 100 percent when it feels a little uncomfortable or you didn’t have this race mindset for a while. I struggled with that but race by race I think it should be better and better.

  • Jo Shimoda finished fourth in his first Monster Energy AMA Supercross race of the season. Align Media
  • "I’m just racing right now just to get the feeling back. Travel to these places and get on the gate with everyone because you just can’t if you’re not racing for half a year and go straight to a winning mentality. ...The confidence doesn’t come in one second." - Jo Shimoda Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

You hurt your ankle last year, but it was right before the West break, and this year you were supposed to race East so was that tough on you mentally sitting at home watching the races? Were you able to watch them? That’s probably a new process for you, having the first big injury since you turned pro. What’s the mindset like where you’re training for it and getting ready for it but missing that time?
Yeah, like you said, I’ve never been in this position where I got hurt and missed half of the season. Every time you watch races and you’re sitting on the couch questioning yourself like, “What have you done? What am I doing right now?” I just had to keep a positive attitude. The practicing was pretty hard because for six months I’ve just been doing the practices, so the motivation wasn’t really high because you just don’t know when you can go back to the racing. But I think it’s fun right now.

What are you looking forward to with the East/West Showdown next week? Just kind of getting back into it or do you think that will help you just with racing some fast guys ahead of Pro Motocross?
I just want to get a better start for the next one. I still just have to build the confidence back, so no need to be crazy pushing. Obviously, I’m out of the championship, so I’ll just do what’s best for me and prepare as much as I can for outdoors. That’s my goal.

With outdoors as your goal, with the SuperMotocross World Championship, is that why you came back for supercross? Obviously, you want to get some gate drops to get ready for Pro Motocross, but that’s got to be a benefit for you here if you’re able to score some points heading into the final three SMX playoff races, right?
Yeah, I’m just racing right now just to get the feeling back. Travel to these places and get on the gate with everyone because you just can’t if you’re not racing for half a year and go straight to a winning mentality. There’s no way. You have to take your time and step back and reflect and then you just have to build. The confidence doesn’t come in one second.

Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now