Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda returned to racing this weekend after breaking his collarbone at the end of January earlier this year just before 250SX East Region was about to start. Shimoda expected to factor in the championship fight alongside Hunter Lawrence this season, but he instead spent two months on the sidelines recovering. Even with no championship to fight for, he still returned to supercross to give it a go for the final four rounds and get some much-needed gate drops.

He would end up fourth on the day at Atlanta after going fastest in free practice and crashing on the first lap of his heat race. His focus is on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but he has not raced since the 2022 Pro Motocross finale. Starting at a huge speedway and then rolling right into a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown next weekend isn’t ideal for Shimoda, but these gate drops were too important to miss. We spoke with him afterwards about it.

Racer X: It was your 2023 season debut, talk us through everything this weekend.

Jo Shimoda: I was high on the nerves today. I haven’t raced for half a year, so it was a little bit stressful in the beginning but I’m just happy with not making super dumb decisions and get through this day. I just have to build this confidence, you know? It doesn’t come in one second, so you have to go race by race. My main goal is for outdoors. My goal is to have a stronger mindset for outdoors and hopefully do that.

Like you mentioned with outdoors, you’ve probably been riding a lot of outdoors, just kind of getting ready for that championship. Not that you were going to skip supercross but that probably helped you with the lap times being so long today and more of a brutal track versus a tight supercross track. What was that like?

Honestly, people say it’s a half and half track, but riding with supercross suspension… I don’t go ride supercross suspension on an outdoor track, so I was more prepared for a normal type of supercross. It’s just so much different. It’s hard to ride your 100 percent when it feels a little uncomfortable or you didn’t have this race mindset for a while. I struggled with that but race by race I think it should be better and better.