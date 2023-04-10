Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 12th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Glendale Supercross was the sixth 250SX West Region event of the season and was also the 12th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). It was the third and final Triple Crown event of the season. The Glendale Supercross was also a Supercross Futures event, as KTM's Julien Beaumer took the main event win.

Check out the post-race videos for the Glendale Supercross.

Glendale Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class