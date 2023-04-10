Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Watch: Glendale Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

April 10, 2023 12:05pm | by:
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 12th round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Glendale Supercross was the sixth 250SX West Region event of the season and was also the 12th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). It was the third and final Triple Crown event of the season. The Glendale Supercross was also a Supercross Futures event, as KTM's Julien Beaumer took the main event win.

Check out the post-race videos for the Glendale Supercross.

Glendale Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX West Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - Glendale 2023

Our Racer X Post-Race Reaction

Overall Results

Supercross

Glendale - 250SX Futures Main Event

April 8, 2023
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Julien Beaumer 7:43.3267 Laps1:00.557 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
2Ryder DiFrancesco 7:47.249+3.9231:00.807 Bakersfield, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
3Daxton Bennick 7:50.732+7.4061:00.910 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Casey Cochran 8:02.187+18.8611:01.965 Portsmouth, VA United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Mark Fineis 8:02.807+19.4811:02.514 Indianapolis, IN United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results
Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West

April 8, 2023
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 3 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States2 - 1 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States3 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
4Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States United States4 - 4 - 5 GasGas MC 250F
5Enzo Lopes Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Brazil7 - 5 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

April 8, 2023
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States1 - 2 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States4 - 1 - 3 Honda CRF450R
3Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States3 - 6 - 2 GasGas MC 450F
4Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States2 - 5 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany5 - 3 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia153
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States127
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States101
4Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States101
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil100
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States274
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States267
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States249
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany217
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States216
Full Standings

