The following press release is from KTM:

Red Bull KTM Showcases New Hospitality Truck, First-of-its-Kind In SX/MX Paddock

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing showcased the team’s all-new hospitality trailer in Glendale, Arizona, over the weekend at round 12 of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship, giving an inside look at the first-of-its-kind setup in the SuperMotoCross World Championship (SMX) paddock.

Designed and constructed to provide the ultimate race-day base for team riders Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, Marvin Musquin, Maximus Vohland, and Tom Vialle, as well as further add to the extensive resources of team personnel, the state-of-the-art trailer further elevates the benchmark within the sport.

The trailer – 53’ long and 13’ 6” tall – has a pair of slide-out features, which enable a buffet-style food service in the center and accommodate seating for as many as 16 team members and guests. A commercial-grade kitchen has been fitted, fully functional for catering to the Red Bull KTM team and its sponsors at events at the highest of standards.

Another critical feature is the addition of unique individual Rider Lounges upstairs, which include a couch/bed for riders to rest, focus and prepare, a desk area, a locker for gear, and a TV in each lounge. It's all been purposely developed in a bid to maximize on-track performance throughout the 31-race SMX season.