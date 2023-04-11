Results Archive
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Full Schedule

Red Bull KTM Showcases New Hospitality Truck, First-of-its-Kind in SX/MX Paddock

April 11, 2023 12:55pm | by:
The following press release is from KTM:

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing showcased the team’s all-new hospitality trailer in Glendale, Arizona, over the weekend at round 12 of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship, giving an inside look at the first-of-its-kind setup in the SuperMotoCross World Championship (SMX) paddock.

Designed and constructed to provide the ultimate race-day base for team riders Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, Marvin Musquin, Maximus Vohland, and Tom Vialle, as well as further add to the extensive resources of team personnel, the state-of-the-art trailer further elevates the benchmark within the sport.

The trailer – 53’ long and 13’ 6” tall – has a pair of slide-out features, which enable a buffet-style food service in the center and accommodate seating for as many as 16 team members and guests. A commercial-grade kitchen has been fitted, fully functional for catering to the Red Bull KTM team and its sponsors at events at the highest of standards.

Another critical feature is the addition of unique individual Rider Lounges upstairs, which include a couch/bed for riders to rest, focus and prepare, a desk area, a locker for gear, and a TV in each lounge. It's all been purposely developed in a bid to maximize on-track performance throughout the 31-race SMX season.

  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SX_MX HOSPITALITY TRAILER-1 KTM
  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SX_MX HOSPITALITY TRAILER-2 KTM
  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SX_MX HOSPITALITY TRAILER-3 KTM
  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SX_MX HOSPITALITY TRAILER-4 KTM
  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SX_MX HOSPITALITY TRAILER-5 KTM
  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SX_MX HOSPITALITY TRAILER-7 KTM
  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SX_MX HOSPITALITY TRAILER-8 KTM
  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING SX_MX HOSPITALITY TRAILER-9 KTM
  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM HOSPITALITY KTM
  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM HOSPITALITY-1 KTM
  • RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM HOSPITALITY-2 KTM

A first-of-its-kind within AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross, the new Red Bull KTM Factory Racing hospitality truck is a functional tool that will travel throughout the country alongside its existing transporter that the team primarily operates out of on race weekends.

Its arrival directly follows the high-profile grand opening of PIERER Mobility AG’s brand-new North American Headquarters in Murrieta, California, at the end of last month. Both are significant signs of the company's commitment and investment in its brands and the industry within the U.S. market.

And check out Jason Weigandt's Weege Show walk and talk from the Glendale Supercross, where he checks out the KTM hospitality rig.

