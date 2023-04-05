Cameron McAdoo Out For Glendale
Cameron McAdoo worked very hard to stay on track this year even when beat up, including fighting through a tough weekend at Anaheim 2 when he crashed super hard in practice but still suited up and scored points in the night show. He also had a big crash along with Jett Lawrence in a heat race at the most recent race in Seattle, but both riders survived to race the main.
Unfortunately now McAdoo had a practice crash this week, and will not be racing this weekend in Glendale.
Said today's Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki press release, quite simply:
Cameron McAdoo sustained a practice injury that will keep him sidelined for the Glendale round.
The Pro Circuit team has been devastated with injuries this year, but it does at least get one rider back this weekend, sort of, with Ryder DiFrancesco returning from a thumb injury to race Supercross Futures for the first time this year.
The regular 250 class will be manned by fill-in rider Carson Mumford, who debuted with the team in Seattle.
“We are looking forward to seeing how Carson does in this type of format [triple crown] because he rode great in the shorter heat race in Seattle. I think with the format and the confidence he gained at the last round, he’ll excel and give us a good result.” - Iain Southwell, Team Manager.