Results Archive
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Cameron McAdoo Out For Glendale

April 5, 2023 5:40pm | by:
Cameron McAdoo worked very hard to stay on track this year even when beat up, including fighting through a tough weekend at Anaheim 2 when he crashed super hard in practice but still suited up and scored points in the night show. He also had a big crash along with Jett Lawrence in a heat race at the most recent race in Seattle, but both riders survived to race the main.

Unfortunately now McAdoo had a practice crash this week, and will not be racing this weekend in Glendale.

Said today's Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki press release, quite simply:

Cameron McAdoo sustained a practice injury that will keep him sidelined for the Glendale round.

The Pro Circuit team has been devastated with injuries this year, but it does at least get one rider back this weekend, sort of, with Ryder DiFrancesco returning from a thumb injury to race Supercross Futures for the first time this year. 

The regular 250 class will be manned by fill-in rider Carson Mumford, who debuted with the team in Seattle.

“We are looking forward to seeing how Carson does in this type of format [triple crown] because he rode great in the shorter heat race in Seattle. I think with the format and the confidence he gained at the last round, he’ll excel and give us a good result.” - Iain Southwell, Team Manager.

