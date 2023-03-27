That was a “slump” in Eli Tomac terms. After winning a record seventh Daytona Supercross, a neck issue slowed him at Indianapolis, leading to the first-two race string this year without a victory. He also lost the points lead to Cooper Webb. At Seattle, Eli was part of yet another huge battle early in the race, going at it with Webb, Ken Roczen and others before unlocking the right lines and taking over second. Then Chase Sexton fell from the lead yet again, and Tomac was clear to snag the victory. This win was the 50th of his career in Monster Energy Supercross, tying him for second all-time with none other than James Stewart.

Eli can’t really focus on that, though, because he’s also tied for the points lead with Cooper Webb right now. Eli won’t even talk about the idea of winning a third supercross title, because there’s too much work to do right now in order to get that done. He spoke about all of it after the race in the post-race press conference.

Eli we talked a little on the podium, seemed like 1/3rd of the way you just figured something out, then you went on a five to seven lap real hard push. Was it something that you found?

Eli Tomac: Well it was honestly, when I got out of the mess at the beginning of the race, we were all riding as a train there, and I think me and Ken passed each other three times. Or maybe twice. So, that was the beginning of the race, I was just stuck, me and Kenny were stuck like glue at times. What really started working for me was the left side of the whoops and the skim. That’s where I made up the majority of my time and made some passes there, too. As usual, it was tricky but it raced well.