Kris Keefer introduces the 2023.5 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition in the high desert with multi-time Baja champion Colton Udall. Keefer discusses some things that are different with the Factory Edition versus the standard FC 450 and then he brings Udall in to talk about what the bike feels like. To see the difference between this machine and the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, check out or video from yesterday as well.

Video: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

Host: Kris Keefer

2023.5 Husqvarna FC 450 FACTORY EDITION