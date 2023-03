Kris Keefer brings Fox Racing's Kenny Day into the cold and windy high desert with him to try out the 2023.5 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition for the first time. The duo ride a tight and twisty track with several ruts to detail the difference in how nimble this machine is versus the stock KTM 450 SX-F as well as other iterations of the KTM machines before this one. Hear what Kenny Day also has to say about the feel of the machine compared to other ones on the market along with what sets the Factory Edition apart from the rest.

Video: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

Host: Kris Keefer

