As riders veer left, they enter a rhythm section immediately, upping the ante for potential chaos. These first few jumps look to be small and riders will want to work through them quickly in order to set up a triple to exit the lane.

A netted 180 left will set riders up for a triple out of the corner and if they feel froggy, a quad into the next corner. If the dirt is soft, all bets are off on the quad but riders will still need to find ways to triple through.

A 180 right fires riders into the only whoops section of the weekend and if Indy whoops are true to form, they should be jumpable by main event time. Watch for riders to swing wide in the lead-in berm and try to careen up the would- be inside of their competitor before the next 90 left. Simply pulling alongside is enough to execute a pass as the next left approaches.

A step-on step-off is up next and riders will try to seat bounce out of the inside to shorten the racetrack. A 90 left is immediate upon landing and riders will also try to stick to the inside here. There is not much benefit to going outside in these 90’s, exacerbating the one-lined effect they cause.

A double out of the aforementioned 90 leads to the only standard supercross triple of the round, followed by a netted 180 left.

The next rhythm section is interesting in that a 3-3 combo looks to be the quickest but it won’t be easy. The transition from the first triple is a tough one as riders will land on a small landing, putting pressure on the front end. They will then be asked to triple from a taller jump as all of that weight is still on the front end. As that front end “unloads”, riders will be exiting the take-off. It creates a strange dynamic and riders will be working hard to keep their front end down as a result. That “unloading” wants to propel the front end higher but with a small landing on the second triple, followed by an immediate corner, riders will want their front end to remain neutral to low. It’s nothing that elite riders can’t handle, just a nuance that most are oblivious to.