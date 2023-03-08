Cooper made his 2023 season debut at the Houston Supercross, where he finished seventh. He then raced the following four 450SX events, finishing 7-10-9-6. Following his sixth-place finish at the Daytona Supercross, Cooper confirmed his supercross season is done. Able to get some gate drops and experience—and solid, top-ten results—the season was not completely a wash for the #32. After Daytona, we caught Cooper in the pits to get his takeaways from his night.

Racer X: Justin, talk us through your race tonight.

Justin Cooper: The main went good. Finished out good. Almost got the top five I was looking for, but everyone’s riding really good. I didn’t get the best start. I think I started around tenth. Made a few moves and just settled in. Had Jason [Anderson] in front of me and was kind of just running his pace. After the push in the beginning, it was hard to keep that pace. Was running in there behind Jason. He made a mistake in the whoops, and I was a little bit too far to capitalize on it, but it got me back up to his wheel. I was trying to make the move, but just couldn’t quite get that spurt to get up next to him. It was a good race. Another top ten. Finished it out good. Learned a lot this season. Take it into next year for sure.

Like you mentioned, running with Jason there a little bit at the end, that’s got to be a confidence boost for you to get this sixth place. This was only your fifth race, so it’s got to be good for you mentally.

Yeah. It was tough. Going over the finish, I looked ahead, and I could see just glimpses of everyone. I knew everyone fast was up front. So, I knew I had my work cut out for me. I was able to have a spot in the sand where I actually passed like three guys in the same lap, and that kind of just boosted me. I kind of just rode that way. Just didn’t carry that same momentum through the whole main but rode really good tonight. Lots to take away from it, for sure.