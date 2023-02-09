The fifth Monster Energy AMA Supercross event of the season will take place this weekend in Tampa, Florida. Check the list below for a list of who won’t be racing due to injury.
450SX
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Comment: Ferrandis took a hard fall in the Houston main event when he ran into the back of Ken Roczen. The crash led to a red flag restart for the race. He suffered a concussion but no other injuries, and now will wait through the series' concussion protocol.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out
Comment: Hartranft incurred serious injury while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin hurt his wrist before San Diego and hasn’t raced since. After Tampa, the team hopes to have another update available.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is out with a torn right Achilles tendon. It’s unlikely he’ll line up for any supercross races this season.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart sustained an injury while practicing before A2 and Husqvarna has announced the #27 will undergo knee surgery, sidelining him indefinitely.
250SX
Derek Drake – Neck | Out
Comment: Drake sustained a fracture to his left humeral head/neck in his shoulder in San Diego. He’s out for the time being.
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.
Vince Friese – Banged Up | TBD
Comment: Friese’s team told us that he’s sidelined for the time being, and we also saw him on crutches at A1. He’s likely out for Tampa, but our request for confirmation hadn’t been answered by his team at time of posting.
Kyle Greeson – Back | Out
Comment: Greeson is out due to a burst to his L3 vertebrae sustained before the season.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Comment: Hammaker sustained a fracture in his arm while preparing for the 250SX East Region. He’s out for the time being.
Preston Kilroy – Wrists | Out
Comment: Kilroy was filling in for Garrett Marchbanks on the Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha team, but went flying over a berm in Houston and broke both wrists.
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out
Comment: Marchbanks broke his wrist during pre-season training and remains out of action.
Carson Mumford – Wrist | Out
Comment: Mumford will return to action in Oakland on February 18 as a fill-in rider with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki after breaking his wrist in November.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Comment: Romano missed Houston while coming back from a shoulder injury, but then popped his knee without even crashing while preparing to return to racing. He suffered a torn ACL and might be out for the rest of the 2023 racing season.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out
Comment: Shimoda will miss several rounds of the 250SX East Region championship due to a broken collarbone.
Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out
Comment: Swoll broke his arm while practicing recently. He’s undergone surgery and is on the mend, but he’s out for the immediate future. Talon Hawkins will race 250SX East Region in place for Swoll.