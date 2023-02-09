The fifth Monster Energy AMA Supercross event of the season will take place this weekend in Tampa, Florida. Check the list below for a list of who won’t be racing due to injury.

450SX

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis took a hard fall in the Houston main event when he ran into the back of Ken Roczen. The crash led to a red flag restart for the race. He suffered a concussion but no other injuries, and now will wait through the series' concussion protocol.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out

Comment: Hartranft incurred serious injury while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits, go to Road2Recovery.com.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin hurt his wrist before San Diego and hasn’t raced since. After Tampa, the team hopes to have another update available.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: Rodbell is out with a torn right Achilles tendon. It’s unlikely he’ll line up for any supercross races this season.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart sustained an injury while practicing before A2 and Husqvarna has announced the #27 will undergo knee surgery, sidelining him indefinitely.