Nick Romano Announces New Injury (Knee) and Is Expected to Miss Racing in 2023

Nick Romano was set for his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut this season, but an undisclosed injury in early January kept the #54 out of the first 250SX East Region race last weekend in Houston, Texas. Romano and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team decided to have the New York native sit out the first round in order to recovery fully before making his 2023 season debut in the upcoming weeks. But last night, Romano took to Instagram to explain details of a new injury.

“Hey guys, so I don’t have the best of news to be telling ya’ll,” Romano started with in the video post. “I’m gonna be out for the whole year. As much as that sucks to say, I am going to missing all of supercross and probably all of outdoors. I don’t really have words. I ended up blowing out my knee—ACL and meniscus—last week during training. Like I said, I don’t really have many words.”

“Off-season was going great,” he continued, “was really making a lot of progress with the team and my bike and just everything on supercross. I felt amazing, fitness felt good, riding was good.”

Then he explained the injury he suffered in January—which was a shoulder separation—that kept him out for Houston.

“January 3 I had a grade three separation in my shoulder so that’s what technically put me out for Houston last weekend,” he said. “So January 3, I got hurt, then a couple of doctors said four-to-six weeks, which I saw like, ‘Damn, I’m going to miss a little bit of racing.’ I didn’t need surgery and just did physical therapy basically every day, got my shoulder really good and ready to ride in three weeks exactly. So 21 days later, I was on a bike. Felt good, felt strong. Didn’t lose that much speed or fitness. And then yeah, that was a couple of weeks ago.”