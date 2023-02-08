Freddie Noren | 11th in the LCQ, DNQ for Main Event

“Very bummed about my race in Houston. I was a tick off my riding all day and made the best of it. I had good starts which I'm happy about though. Unfortunately, in the last corner of the LCQ I got taken out while in a transfer position. I'm pretty bummed about that but next weekend is a new race so I will regroup and get ready for Tampa.”

Bubba Pauli |13th in the LCQ, DNQ for Main Event

“Not an ideal night but another small step in the right direction. I'm building more confidence and getting more laps in. I'm excited for the next few weeks as we continue to build on a new foundation.”

Said Madd Parts/Big Buildings Direct/Ronnie Prado Company Kawasaki team manager Ryan Koontz:

“Mixed emotions for us in Houston. We need to make sure to not put ourselves that close to a transfer spot in the LCQ. The goal is to transfer through these heats so we can avoid the mayhem. Both Freddie and John are getting good starts and are capable of that direct transfer. I'm glad John fought all the way to the checkered as that allowed him to capitalize on the opportunity in the last corner and get himself in the main. So far, we've had a rider in every 450 main which is a good reminder of success.”

250SX

Hunter Lawrence | 1st

“Qualifying was a little rough; I just could never get all my best segments on one lap. I’m happy to execute with two great starts and check all the boxes so far. I’m confident on the bike and I really worked hard to get here; I’m excited for the rest of the season.”

Max Anstie | 2nd

Anstie posted on Instagram:

“P2 in Houston for rd1 of @supercrosslive with my crew that make it happen and work non stop to give me a competitive package to perform on… just go and ask the @mtfmx boys how the late night dyno runs have affected their sleep 😆🔥

Cheers for all the work”

Jordon Smith | 3rd

“It was a good day. I felt really comfortable today on the dirt bike, and on the track. It’s really the most comfortable I’ve ever felt in a supercross, so I’m really excited and stoked about that. I got some killer starts – the practice start and in the heat race – and then kind of botched it in the main event. Hunter (Lawrence) is really good. It’s going to take a good start to be able to get up there and battle with him, and obviously, you can’t have a little fall in the sand. So, we’re going to go back, keep working, and come back to Tampa ready to go.”

Haiden Deegan | 4th

“It was a good day. We started off with some solid times and we were first in Group B practice and qualifying. Then for the heat race, I was fourth, so I was happy with that. I got into a good pace and was able to lay down some good laps, and see the track well. Then in the main event, I was pretty nervous on the line, but I got a decent start and then just fought and never gave up. I kept pushing through the pack. I had a lot of people to prove wrong and I ended up fourth in my first pro supercross race. It was a crazy night! I am so happy with how it went.”

Jeremy Martin | 5th

Martin posted on Instagram:

“First race is in the books with @clubmx P 5 was the end result. Made a mistake the last lap in the whoops trying to push for 3rd.”