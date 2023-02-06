It is, pretty much, the exact opposite of what you expect to hear from Eli Tomac:

“I just wanted to be a pest out front,” he said. “I was honest, I was like, I can’t hang.”

You never see Tomac relying on starts and “being a pest” to win races. Starts—until now—were often a weakness, and speed is usually an asset. But in Houston, Chase Sexton blew away Tomac and everyone else in qualifying and in the heat race. The speed was Sexton’s game. When the main started and Tomac indeed got the start, he had a whole pack breathing down his neck, including Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson and Sexton. They were showing Eli a wheel everywhere.

That was a good sign for Tomac’s competitors, but it also ended up being a bad one. The old Eli Tomac won with fast and fit. This new one can win with his mind. His experience. His race craft. Sexton might have been faster, as he caught Tomac with six minutes to go, and his best lap time was faster. But Eli stuck with it. He figured it out. He pulled back away, and he won on a day where he probably didn’t have his best stuff. Eli could always win when he was on. Now, he showed he can win in other ways.

“That was just a tough race, and honestly I was pretty beat down after that heat race,” said Tomac. “I was just losing a little bit of speed everywhere. I just rode better, straight up, in the main. Felt better. Just kept my head down and rode better. This is a great way to bounce back from last week’s crash.”